 Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Sept. 3 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Sept. 3

Michael Yearout Photography / Special to the Daily

Meet Brandy! She is a beautiful 7-year-old feline who won’t ruffle any feather in a new home. Brandy, along with all other animals aged 7 or older are only $10 through Sept. 9.

Pets

Summit County's adoptable animals

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

Cats

CHEETO, 3 years, domestic medium-hair, orange, spayed female

BUDDY, 4 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, neutered male

Recommended Stories For You

BETTY, 4 months, domestic short-hair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

NALA, 9 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female

SNOW, 10 years, domestic short-hair, white, neutered male

WATSON, 2 months, domestic short-hair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

WILMA, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female

MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

WHITNEY, 1 year 6 months, domestic long-hair, calico, spayed female

BABS BUNNY, 1 year 6 months, domestic short-hair, brown and orange tabby, spayed female

MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

PENELOPE, 1 year 11 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

BOO, 7 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

Dogs

TOBIAS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and pug mix, tan and white, neutered male

CHATO, 2 years, Tibetan spaniel, brown and black, neutered male

BANZAI, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and brown, neutered male

JUNIPER, 7 years, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female

CHIP, 1 year, border terrier mix, tan and gray, neutered male

NELLIE, 1 year, border collie mix, white and black, spayed female

GODIVA, 1 year 6 months, Staffordshire bull terrier, brown, spayed female

ENZO, 1 year 8 months, Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd six, tricolor, neutered male

CHACO, no age, shiba inu mix, white and brown, neutered male

CHEF, 4 years, Australian shepherd and border collie mix, white and black, neutered male

LUCY, 5 years, Australian cattle dog and beagle mix, black, spayed female

GADGET, no age, Australian cattle dog, blue merle and tricolor, neutered male

SAGE, 3 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female

JACKSON, 7 years, Rough collie mix, black and brown, neutered male

JAIME, no age, American, brown, unaltered male