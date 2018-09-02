Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Sept. 3
September 2, 2018
Pets
Summit County's adoptable animals
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
Cats
CHEETO, 3 years, domestic medium-hair, orange, spayed female
BUDDY, 4 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, neutered male
BETTY, 4 months, domestic short-hair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
NALA, 9 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female
SNOW, 10 years, domestic short-hair, white, neutered male
WATSON, 2 months, domestic short-hair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
WILMA, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female
MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
WHITNEY, 1 year 6 months, domestic long-hair, calico, spayed female
BABS BUNNY, 1 year 6 months, domestic short-hair, brown and orange tabby, spayed female
MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
PENELOPE, 1 year 11 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female
BOO, 7 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female
Dogs
TOBIAS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and pug mix, tan and white, neutered male
CHATO, 2 years, Tibetan spaniel, brown and black, neutered male
BANZAI, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and brown, neutered male
JUNIPER, 7 years, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
CHIP, 1 year, border terrier mix, tan and gray, neutered male
NELLIE, 1 year, border collie mix, white and black, spayed female
GODIVA, 1 year 6 months, Staffordshire bull terrier, brown, spayed female
ENZO, 1 year 8 months, Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd six, tricolor, neutered male
CHACO, no age, shiba inu mix, white and brown, neutered male
CHEF, 4 years, Australian shepherd and border collie mix, white and black, neutered male
LUCY, 5 years, Australian cattle dog and beagle mix, black, spayed female
GADGET, no age, Australian cattle dog, blue merle and tricolor, neutered male
SAGE, 3 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
JACKSON, 7 years, Rough collie mix, black and brown, neutered male
JAIME, no age, American, brown, unaltered male