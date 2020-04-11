Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 12, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Cats
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
KENJI, 3 years, domestic longhair, brown tabby, neutered male
LAVERNE, 1 year, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female
Support Local Journalism
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
SHIRLEY, 1 year, domestic longhair, white and tan, spayed female
TATER, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
Dog
LUNA, 9 years, German Shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.