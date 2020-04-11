Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 12, 2020 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 12, 2020

News News | April 11, 2020

Laverne and Shirley are up for adoption at the shelter and waiting patiently for their forever homes. They are both 1 year old and would do well in a home with other cats, dogs and small children. They are a bonded pair and will need to find a home together.
Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Cats

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

KENJI, 3 years, domestic longhair, brown tabby, neutered male

LAVERNE, 1 year, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

SHIRLEY, 1 year, domestic longhair, white and tan, spayed female

TATER, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

Dog

LUNA, 9 years, German Shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female

