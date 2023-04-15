Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 16
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
Beluga, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male
Bridger, 6 years, domestic longhair, buff, neutered male
Caesar, 10 years, domestic shorthair, apricot, neutered male
Chloe, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Clancy, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
Coconut, 8 months, domestic longhair, seal point, neutered male
Gidget, 1 year 4 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
Gracie, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
Latte, 8 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
Peaches, 10 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female
Smokey, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Smudge, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female
Thumper, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Trey, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male
Turtle, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Dogs
Achilles, 1 year, Siberian husky, gray and white, neutered male
Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese sharpei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
Bluey, 2 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle, neutered male
Champ, 2 years, great Pyrenees and Australian shepherd mix, white, neutered male
Emerald, 7 years, Labrador retriever and boxer mix, black and white, neutered male
Eve, 8 years, mastiff mix, brindle, spayed female
Ghost, 7 years, Alaskan malamute, white, neutered male
Harlee, 9 months, golden retriever mix, yellow, spayed female
Hope, 2 years, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, white, spayed female
Jewel, 2 years, Shetland sheepdog mix, blonde and white, spayed female
Katara, 2 years, Siberian husky, black and white, spayed female
Kayenta, 3 years, pit bull terrier, blue, spayed female
Kira, 4 years, Siberian husky mix, black and white, spayed female
Opie, 1 year 6 months, great Dane and great Pyrenees mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue tick and white, neutered male
Ron, 2 years, Australian cattle dog, red ticked, neutered male
Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
Guinea pigs
Frank, 1 year 2 months, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male
Fred, 1 year 2 months, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male
