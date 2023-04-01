 Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 2 | SummitDaily.com
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 2

Staff report
  

Zelda is a 2-year-old, neutered male Russian Blue. He would prefer a quiet, peaceful home without dogs, but he don’t mind other calm cats.
Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

Arabella, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female

Aspen, 7 months, domestic shorthair, orange, neutered male

Bridger, 6 years, domestic longhair, buff, neutered male

Caesar, 10 years, domestic shorthair, apricot, neutered male

Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Clancy, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

Gidget, 1 year 3 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Gracie, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

Hudson, 6 years, domestic longhair, black and white, neutered male

Peaches, 10 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female

Smokey, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

Smudge, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

Turtle, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Willow, 7 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

Zelda, 3 years, Russian blue, gray, neutered male

Dogs

April, 5 years, smooth collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female

Bao, 11 weeks, border terrier mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

Bluey, 2 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle, neutered male

Bubba, 1 year, Catahoula leopard hound mix, brown merle and white, neutered male

Charlie, 1 year 3 months, German wirehaired pointer, liver, neutered male

Emerald, 7 years, Labrador retriever and boxer mix, black and white, neutered male

Eve, 7 years, mastiff mix, brindle, spayed female

Ghost, 7 years, Alaskan malamute, white, neutered male

Jackson, 1 year, Entlebucher mountain dog mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

Josh, 4 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male

Kadence, 11 weeks, border terrier mix, black, spayed female

Kenai, 10 weeks, Siberian husky mix, black smoke and gray, neutered male

Paige, 1 year 11 months, Belgian malinois mix, tan and black, spayed female

Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue ticked and white, neutered male

Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

Ty, 2 years, German shepherd, tan and black, neutered male

Yule Fire, 2 years, Shetland sheepdog mix, blonde and white, spayed female

Guinea pigs

Frank, 1 year 1 month, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

Fred, 1 year 1 month, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male

