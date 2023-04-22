 Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 23￼ | SummitDaily.com
Pet scene: Summit County's adoptable pets for the week of April 23

Staff report
  

Beluga is a 5-year-old male domestic shorthair. He would prefer to be the only pet in the house and doesn't do well with kids, dogs or male cats.
Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

Beluga, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male

Caesar, 10 years, domestic shorthair, apricot, neutered male

Chloe, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Clancy, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

Coconut, 8 months, domestic longhair, seal point, neutered male

Gidget, 1 year 4 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Gracie, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

Latte, 8 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

Smokey, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

Smudge, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

Thumper, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

Trey, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male

Turtle, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Dogs

Achilles, 1 year, Siberian husky, gray and white, neutered male

April, 5 years, smooth collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female

Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese sharpei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Bluey, 2 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle, neutered male

Champ, 2 years, great Pyrenees and Australian shepherd mix, white, neutered male

Emerald, 7 years, Labrador retriever and boxer mix, black and white, neutered male

Eve, 8 years, mastiff mix, brindle, spayed female

Ghost, 7 years, Alaskan malamute, white, neutered male

Katara, 2 years, Siberian husky, black and white, spayed female

Kayenta, 3 years, pit bull terrier, blue, spayed female

Kira, 4 years, Siberian husky mix, black and white, spayed female

Opie, 1 year 6 months, great Dane and great Pyrenees mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue ticked and white, neutered male

Ron, 2 years, Australian cattle dog, red ticked, neutered male

Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

Guinea pigs

Frank, 1 year 2 months, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

Fred, 1 year 2 months, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male

