Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 25
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- BELVEDERE, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- GRIFFIN, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- JADE, 9 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- JAMES DEAN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- JINGLES, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- KUBIS, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- LITTLEBIT, 1 year 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
- PRETTY FACE, 1 year 4 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- REID, 4 years, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male
- SHADOW, 1 year 4 months, domestic longhair, black and gray, neutered male
- SMOKEY, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
- TEAK, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- WALKIETALKIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
Dogs
- BANDIT, 1 year 2 months, Australian shepherd mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
- BENNY, 1 year 1 month, rough-coated St. Bernard mix, red and white, neutered male
- CLARK, 5 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and tan, neutered male
- DOMINO, 9 months, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, white and black, neutered male
- FREYA, 6 years, black and tan coonhound and Rottweiler mix, tricolor, spayed female
- HENDRIX, 4 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male
- INDY, 9 months, Australian cattle dog mix, chocolate and tan, spayed female
- JOHNNY, 1 year, Catahoula leopard hound and pit bull terrier mix, brindle, neutered male
- LOLA, 1 year 3 months, akita mix, black and white, spayed female
- MURPHY, 2 years, mastiff mix, brown and black, neutered male
- REGGIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, tan, neutered male
- ROXANA, 2 years, Australian shepherd and Australian cattle dog mix, tan and black, spayed female
- SHELDON, 2 years, black mouth cur and pit bull terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male
- STEEL, 9 months, Catahoula leopard hound mix, brindle, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- EVA, 6 months, calico, unaltered female
- KALE, 8 months, red and white, neutered male
