Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 26, 2020

Rett I is a 7-year-old neutered male, Alaskan Malamute/Siberian Husky mix weighing about 65 pounds.He is transitioning from dog sledding days and is learning how to be in indoor pet.

Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: In compliance with the public health order issued by the Summit County Board of County Commissioners that Summit County minimize social contact, the Animal Shelter will be providing modified service until further notice. The shelter facility will be closed to the general walk in public and volunteers.

Cats

BUNNY, 8 years, domestic shorthair, gray and orange tabby, spayed female

CADBERRY, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

Support Local Journalism Donate



CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

WHITEY, 12 years, Siamese mix, flame point and cream, neutered male

Dogs

ETHOS, 2 years, akita mix, white and black, neutered male

GLENN, 2 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male

RETT, 7 years, Alaskan malamute and Siberian husky mix, brown and gray, neutered male

RUDY, 7 years, Australian cattle dog mix, red merle, neutered male