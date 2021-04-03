Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 4, 2021
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Dogs
- CASH, 2 years, Labrador retriever mix, red and black, neutered male
- DAKOTA, 1 year 1 month, coonhound, black and tan, neutered male
- GIDGET, 3 years, toy fox terrier, tan and white, spayed female
- GRANT, 2 years, mastiff mix, tan and white, neutered male
- HURRICANE, 1 year 1 month, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- MAX, 2 years, Great Dane and German shepherd dog mix, black and tan, neutered male
- MOON PIE, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female
- NIKO, 8 months, Doberman pinscher mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
- PEYTON, 4 years, mastiff, brindle and white, spayed female
- SHELTON, 1 year 2 months, American foxhound mix, white and tan, neutered male
- SIERRA, 1 year 9 months, Labrador retriever mix, black, spayed female
- SYDNEY, 5 years, black mouth cur and Chinese shar-pei mix, brown, spayed female
- TANK, 5 years, boxer and old English bulldog mix, tan, neutered male
- TORPEDO, 3 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male
- ZOOMIE, 2 years, smooth-coated dachshund and Chihuahua mix, black and tan, neutered male
Cats
- BUTCH CASSIDY, 1 year 1 month, domestic long-hair, brown, neutered male
- COCO, 2 years, domestic short-hair, chocolate, spayed female
- DELORIS, 1 year 1 month, domestic long-hair, calico, spayed female
- FREIDA, 1 year 1 month, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female
- HARPER, 9 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female
- WILLY, 6 years, domestic short-hair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
Mice
- CATNIP, no age, white and gray, unaltered female
- MAISEY, no age, white, unaltered female
- NIBBLES, no age, gray, unaltered female
Guinea pigs
- TEDDY, 2 years, brown and white, unaltered male
- TIMMY, 2 years, white and brindle, unaltered male
