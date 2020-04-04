Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of April 5, 2020

Hawaii is a 3-year-old Labrador and pit bull terrier mix.

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: In compliance with the public health order issued by the Summit County Board of County Commissioners that Summit County minimize social contact, the Animal Shelter will be providing modified service until further notice. The shelter facility will be closed to the general walk in public and volunteers.

People who are interested in adopting a particular animal must submit a completed adoption application and property owner agreement to animal_control@summitcountyco.gov. Once the application is approved, a staff member will make contact to set up an appointment to meet the animal.

Cats

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

RAVEN, 1 year 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

Dogs

BELLA, 9 months, pit bull terrier, brown and white, spayed female

HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, black and brown, spayed female

LUNA, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female