Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 16, 2020
Cats
ASPEN, 7 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
BUTTONS, 10 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
CAMILA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray, spayed female
CHIP, 1 year, domestic mediumhair, brown tabby, neutered male
CIANNA, 2 years, Siamese, blue point, spayed female
DAISEY, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
ELIZABETH JANE, 11 months, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female
LIAM, 5 months, domestic shorthair, gray, neutered male
MALCOVICH, 13 years, domestic shorthair, white and gray, neutered male
MULAN, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, brown, spayed female
TALOULA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
ZELDA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
Dogs
ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female
DINO, 1 year 6 months, Shiba Inu and Chinese Sharpei mix, blonde, neutered male
FARRAH, 2 years, Catahoula leopard hound mix, gray and white, spayed female
FRIAR, 6 years, Labrador retriever, yellow, neutered male
JOSEPH, 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male
KAI, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female
MEEKO, 2 years, Siberian husky mix, black and white, neutered male
NIKITA, 3 years, Siberian husky mix, red and white, spayed female
NIKKI, 2 years, chow-chow mix, black, spayed female
NORM, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, neutered male
