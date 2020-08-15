Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 16, 2020 | SummitDaily.com
Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 16, 2020

Alexandria is a 5 year old pit bull mix.
Photo from Summit County Animal Shelter

Cats

ASPEN, 7 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

BUTTONS, 10 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

CAMILA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray, spayed female

CHIP, 1 year, domestic mediumhair, brown tabby, neutered male

CIANNA, 2 years, Siamese, blue point, spayed female

DAISEY, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

ELIZABETH JANE, 11 months, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female

LIAM, 5 months, domestic shorthair, gray, neutered male

MALCOVICH, 13 years, domestic shorthair, white and gray, neutered male

MULAN, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, brown, spayed female

TALOULA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

ZELDA, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

Dogs

ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female

DINO, 1 year 6 months, Shiba Inu and Chinese Sharpei mix, blonde, neutered male

FARRAH, 2 years, Catahoula leopard hound mix, gray and white, spayed female

FRIAR, 6 years, Labrador retriever, yellow, neutered male

JOSEPH, 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male

KAI, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female

MEEKO, 2 years, Siberian husky mix, black and white, neutered male

NIKITA, 3 years, Siberian husky mix, red and white, spayed female

NIKKI, 2 years, chow-chow mix, black, spayed female

NORM, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, neutered male

