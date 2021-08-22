Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 22
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- ANDRI, 4 months, domestic shorthair, seal point, neutered male
- ANDROMEDA, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray, spayed female
- ANTILIA, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
- CASSIOPEIA, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- CHLOE, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- CLEO, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- DRACO, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- JACOB, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- JESSICA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, spayed female
- JOE EXOTIC, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- JUPITER, 16 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- LUCY, 3 years, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
- MERCURY, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- MILLIE, 4 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- NASH, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- NOAH, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- ORION, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray, neutered male
- RANA, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- RANGER, 1 year, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
- SHELBIE, 8 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
- SIDNEY, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- STARNIGHT, 1 year, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- TOSH, 7 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male
Dogs
- ALLY, 13 weeks, German shepherd mix, black and white, spayed female
- AMY, 13 weeks, German shepherd mix, brindle, spayed female
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- ASTRO, 2 years, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
- BELLS, 6 years, Australian shepherd, black, spayed female
- CHANTILLY, 3 years, Labrador retriever and Chinese shar pei mix, chocolate, spayed female
- DOTTEE, 3 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle, spayed female
- HURRICANE, 1 year 5 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- KONA, 1 year 8 months, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and white, spayed female
- LACE, 3 years, Labrador retriever and chinese shar pei mix, chocolate, spayed female
- PETER, 2 years, pug and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, white and tricolor, neutered male
- PRINCESS LEIA, 11 months, akbash, white, spayed female
- SAMMY, 5 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, white and tan, neutered male
- STITCH, 1 year 7 months, Catahoula leopard hound, tan, neutered male
- ZIGGY, 11 months, pit bull terrier, brindle and tan, neutered male
