Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 23, 2020

Pancake is a two-year-old neutered, male, wired-hair Chihuahua mix.

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

ANNETTE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, unaltered female

ASPEN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

CAMILA, 2 years, Russian blue mix, gray, spayed female

DAISEY, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

ELIZABETH JANE, 11 months, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female

LIAM, 5 months, Russian blue mix, gray, neutered male

MAGGIE, 7 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

NESSA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, unaltered female

PIPER, 10 years, domestic shorthair, gray, spayed female

ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

Dogs

ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female

CLARA, 8 months, Doberman Pinscher mix, black and white, spayed female

CLEO, 8 months, Doberman Pinscher mix, black and brindle, spayed female

EARL, no age, Australian cattle dog, black, neutered male

EWOK, 1 year 1 month, soft-coated Wheaten terrier, orange, neutered male

LOLA, 10 months, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female

NORM, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, neutered male

PANCAKE, 2 years, Chihuahua, smooth-coated brown, neutered male

REGAL, 2 years, Mastiff, brindle, unaltered male

SHARON, 2 years, pointer, black, spayed female