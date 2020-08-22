Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 23, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
ANNETTE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, unaltered female
ASPEN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
CAMILA, 2 years, Russian blue mix, gray, spayed female
DAISEY, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
ELIZABETH JANE, 11 months, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female
LIAM, 5 months, Russian blue mix, gray, neutered male
MAGGIE, 7 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
NESSA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, unaltered female
PIPER, 10 years, domestic shorthair, gray, spayed female
ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
Dogs
ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female
CLARA, 8 months, Doberman Pinscher mix, black and white, spayed female
CLEO, 8 months, Doberman Pinscher mix, black and brindle, spayed female
EARL, no age, Australian cattle dog, black, neutered male
EWOK, 1 year 1 month, soft-coated Wheaten terrier, orange, neutered male
LOLA, 10 months, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female
NORM, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, neutered male
PANCAKE, 2 years, Chihuahua, smooth-coated brown, neutered male
REGAL, 2 years, Mastiff, brindle, unaltered male
SHARON, 2 years, pointer, black, spayed female
