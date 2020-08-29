Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 30, 2020 | SummitDaily.com
Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 30, 2020

Norm is a 3-year-old, neutered pit bull mix.
Photo from Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

ANNETTE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, unaltered female

ASLAN, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

ASPEN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

BRINKLEY, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, neutered male

CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

CLEETUS, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

DAISEY, 16 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

GILLIGAN, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, neutered male

IRINA, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MARYANN, 9 weeks, Siamese mix, cream and brown, spayed female

MILEY, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, white and gray tabby, spayed female

NESSA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, unaltered female

PIPER, 1 year, domestic shorthair, gray, spayed female

PROFESSOR, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, neutered male

SKIPPER, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, neutered male

ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

Dogs

ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female

CARISSA, 1 year, pug and English bulldog mix, tan and tricolor, spayed female

CASEY, 2 years, great Dane mix, black and white, spayed female

CHASE, 1 year 6 months, Carolina dog mix, red and white, neutered male

EARL, no age, Australian cattle dog, black, neutered male

JOLENE, 7 months, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female

NORM, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, neutered male

SHARON, 4 years, pointer, black, spayed female

