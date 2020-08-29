Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 30, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
ANNETTE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, unaltered female
ASLAN, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
ASPEN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
BRINKLEY, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, neutered male
CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
CLEETUS, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
DAISEY, 16 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
GILLIGAN, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, neutered male
IRINA, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MARYANN, 9 weeks, Siamese mix, cream and brown, spayed female
MILEY, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, white and gray tabby, spayed female
NESSA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, unaltered female
PIPER, 1 year, domestic shorthair, gray, spayed female
PROFESSOR, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, neutered male
SKIPPER, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, neutered male
ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
Dogs
ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female
CARISSA, 1 year, pug and English bulldog mix, tan and tricolor, spayed female
CASEY, 2 years, great Dane mix, black and white, spayed female
CHASE, 1 year 6 months, Carolina dog mix, red and white, neutered male
EARL, no age, Australian cattle dog, black, neutered male
JOLENE, 7 months, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female
NORM, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, neutered male
SHARON, 4 years, pointer, black, spayed female
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User