Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 8
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- AURIEL, 1 year 2 months, Norwegian forest cat mix, white and brown tabby, spayed female
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- DUFFY, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
- GHOST, 12 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, neutered male
- JESSICA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, spayed female
- JOE EXOTIC, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- MAJOR, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- MALEK, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- MCKINLEY, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- QUARTZ, 12 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
- RANGER, no age, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
- SASSY, 12 years, domestic longhair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- SIDNEY, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- TAYGEN, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- THEODORE, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
- TOFFEE, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, buff, neutered male
- TUCKER, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, neutered male
Dogs
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- BLAKE, 4 years, coonhound mix, black and tan, spayed female
- CHANTILLY, 3 years, Labrador retriever and Chinese shar-pei mix, chocolate, spayed female
- DUNKIN, no age, Australian cattle dog mix, black and white, neutered male
- HURRICANE, 1 year 5 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- KONA, 1 year 8 months, Australian cattle dog mix, blue and white merle, spayed female
- LACE, 3 years, Labrador retriever and Chinese shar-pei mix, chocolate, spayed female
- PETER, 2 years, pug and smooth-coated Chihuahua, white and tricolor, neutered male
- SEGO LILLY, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, tan and tricolor, spayed female
- STITCH, 1 year 7 months, Catahoula leopard hound, tan, neutered male
- ZIGGY, 11 months, pit bull terrier, brindle and tan, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- ALMOND, 4 weeks, orange and white, unknown gender
- JELLY, 8 months, orange and white, unaltered female
- PISTACHIO, 4 weeks, orange and white, unknown gender
- SUNFLOWER, 4 weeks, orange and white, unknown gender
