Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of August 2, 2020

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCo.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

ACORN, 7 years, Domestic mediumhair, gray tabby, neutered male

ASPEN, 6 months, domestic Shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

ELIZABETH JANE, 10 months, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female

LEA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray and black tabby, spayed female

MILEY, 1 year, domestic shorthair, white and gray tabby, spayed female

MULAN, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, brown, spayed female

TALOULA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

Dogs

ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female

BANDIT, no age, Labrador retriever and Chinese shar-pei mix, black and white, neutered male

COCO, 2 years, Labrador retriever and miniature pinscher mix, chocolate, spayed female

ECLIPSE, 3 years, chow chow mix, black, neutered male

GECKO, 2 years, bulldog mix, black and white, neutered male

GINGER, 1 year 7 months, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female

HUGO, 1 year, Labrador retriever and Australian cattle dog mix, black and white, neutered male

SOFIA, 6 years, mastiff mix, white and brown, spayed female

TREY, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

ZOSO, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, black, neutered male