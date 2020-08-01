Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of August 2, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCo.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
ACORN, 7 years, Domestic mediumhair, gray tabby, neutered male
ASPEN, 6 months, domestic Shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
ELIZABETH JANE, 10 months, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female
LEA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray and black tabby, spayed female
MILEY, 1 year, domestic shorthair, white and gray tabby, spayed female
MULAN, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, brown, spayed female
TALOULA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
Dogs
ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female
BANDIT, no age, Labrador retriever and Chinese shar-pei mix, black and white, neutered male
COCO, 2 years, Labrador retriever and miniature pinscher mix, chocolate, spayed female
ECLIPSE, 3 years, chow chow mix, black, neutered male
GECKO, 2 years, bulldog mix, black and white, neutered male
GINGER, 1 year 7 months, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
HUGO, 1 year, Labrador retriever and Australian cattle dog mix, black and white, neutered male
SOFIA, 6 years, mastiff mix, white and brown, spayed female
TREY, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
ZOSO, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, black, neutered male
