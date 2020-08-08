Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of August 9, 2020

Zelda is a 7-year-old, spayed female kitty who loves human attention.

Photo from Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCo.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

ASPEN, 7 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

BUTTONS, 10 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

ELIZABETH JANE, 11 months, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female

LEA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray and black tabby, spayed female

MULAN, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, brown, spayed female

TALOULA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

Dogs

ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female

GINGER, 1 year 8 months, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female

KAI, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female

KAPYUSKA, 1 year, Siberian husky, black and white, spayed female

NIKITA, 3 years, Siberian husky mix, red and white, spayed female

PARKER, 1 year, Labrador retriever mix, chocolate and white, neutered male

RUSO, 1 year, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male

SOFIA, 4 years, Mastiff mix, white and brown, spayed female