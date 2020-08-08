Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of August 9, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCo.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
ASPEN, 7 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
BUTTONS, 10 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
ELIZABETH JANE, 11 months, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female
LEA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray and black tabby, spayed female
MULAN, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, brown, spayed female
TALOULA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
Dogs
ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female
GINGER, 1 year 8 months, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
KAI, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female
KAPYUSKA, 1 year, Siberian husky, black and white, spayed female
NIKITA, 3 years, Siberian husky mix, red and white, spayed female
PARKER, 1 year, Labrador retriever mix, chocolate and white, neutered male
RUSO, 1 year, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male
SOFIA, 4 years, Mastiff mix, white and brown, spayed female
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User