Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 11
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Birdy, 7 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- Chococat, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tabby calico, spayed female
- Coffee, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tabby calico, spayed female
- Flash, 7 months, domestic shorthair mix, brown tabby and black, neutered male
- Frankie, 7 months, domestic shorthair mix, gray tabby, neutered male
- Grayson, 5 months, Russian blue mix, gray, neutered male
- Iris, 7 months, snowshoe and Siamese mix, cream, spayed female
- Ivy, 7 months, domestic shorthair mix, gray tabby, spayed female
- Jerry, 9 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Leo, 1 year and 1 month, Siamese and snowshoe mix, silver, neutered male
- Lil Nugget, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Maggie, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Maple, 9 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female
- Mocha, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tabby calico, spayed female
- Nigel, 6 months, domestic shorthair mix, gray tabby, neutered male
- Nolan, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- Nolo, 6 months, Russian blue mix, gray, neutered male
- Nutmeg, 1 year and 1 month, domestic shorthair, tabby calico, spayed female
- Oakley, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- Rita, 1 year and 4 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female
- Sylvester, 16 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange, neutered male
- Synda, 5 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- Tatum, 6 months, domestic longhair mix, black and white, spayed female
- Tic Tac, 1 year and 1 month, Siamese mix, cream, neutered male
- Timmy, 6 months, domestic longhair mix, orange and white, neutered male
- Tish, 13 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Tori, 6 months, domestic shorthair mix, black and white, spayed female
- Trenton, 6 months, domestic longhair mix, black, neutered male
- Tuffy, 10 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Twitch, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
- Walter, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Dogs
- Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese Shar-Pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Canela, 2 years, Siberian husky and Australian cattle dog mix, red merle and tan, spayed female
- Chance, 1 year, pit bull terrier mix, white and chocolate, neutered male
- Daisy Mae, 4 years, beagle and Labrador retriever mix, red and white, spayed female
- Dante, 2 years, Alaskan malamute and American Staffordshire terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male
- Dojo, 8 years, English pointer and Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male
- Evan, 1 year and 5 months, German shepherd dog and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, neutered male
- Fenris, 11 months, German shepherd dog mix, black and white, neutered male
- Finley, 2 years, Australian shepherd, blue merle and white, neutered male
- Hoodoo, 1 year and 7 months, rough-coated collie and Australian cattle dog mix, black and blue merle, neutered male
- Lancelot, 1 year and 2 months, boxer, brindle and white, neutered male
- Lilo, 4 years, German shepherd dog mix, black and tan, spayed female
- Rena, 11 years, German shepherd dog, black and tan, spayed female
- Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
- Ty, 1 year and 9 months, German shepherd dog, tan and black, neutered male
- Thunder, 1 year and 5 months, Netherland dwarf, brown and white, neutered male
Local
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.