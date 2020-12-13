Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 13, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Cats
CYAN, 3 years, domestic medium-hair, orange, spayed female
HERSHEY, 7 months, domestic short-hair, black, neutered male
PATCHES, 1 year 1 month, domestic short-hair, dilute calico tabby, spayed female
REEF, 2 years, domestic short-hair, brown and white tabby, neutered male
STUFFING, 16 weeks, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male
TUBBY, 13 years, Persian, black, neutered male
Dogs
CLEO, 3 years, Chinese shar-pei and Australian cattle dog mix, black and white, spayed female
INDY, 8 months, German shepherd and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and black, spayed female
JACK, 1 year 6 months, Australian cattle dog and Australian kelpie mix, tan, neutered male
LEILANI, 2 years, German short-haired pointer mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
