Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 13, 2020

Steven Josephson
  

Cyan is 3 years old and is fairly reserved at first, but will warm up to you and would make a great companion.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Cats

CYAN, 3 years, domestic medium-hair, orange, spayed female

HERSHEY, 7 months, domestic short-hair, black, neutered male

PATCHES, 1 year 1 month, domestic short-hair, dilute calico tabby, spayed female

REEF, 2 years, domestic short-hair, brown and white tabby, neutered male

STUFFING, 16 weeks, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

TUBBY, 13 years, Persian, black, neutered male

Leilani is a 2-year-old German shorthaired pointer mix. She's an outgoing, fun-loving girl who would do well with outdoor activities.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

Dogs

CLEO, 3 years, Chinese shar-pei and Australian cattle dog mix, black and white, spayed female

INDY, 8 months, German shepherd and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and black, spayed female

JACK, 1 year 6 months, Australian cattle dog and Australian kelpie mix, tan, neutered male

LEILANI, 2 years, German short-haired pointer mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

