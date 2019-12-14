Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 15, 2019 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 15, 2019

News | December 14, 2019

Tinkerbell is very sweet and affectionate.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Dogs

ALMOND, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Catahoula leopard hound mix, blue ticked and white, neutered male

ANITA, 1 year, Rottweiler mix, tan, spayed female

BERNARDO, 1 year, Rottweiler mix, black and white, neutered male

CARMEN, 3 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and white, spayed female

CASHEW, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Catahoula leopard hound mix, blue ticked and white, spayed female

CONRAD, 2 years, Siberian husky and shiba inu mix, red and white, neutered male

KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

MACADEMIA, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Catahoula leopard hound mix, black and white, spayed female

MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female

MANDIE, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, blue and white, spayed female

PEANUT, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Catahoula leopard hound mix, blue ticked and white, neutered male

PECAN, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Catahoula leopard hound mix, blue ticked and white, spayed female

PISTACHIO, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Catahoula leopard hound mix, blue ticked and white, neutered male

RAMBO, 2 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, black and tan, neutered male

SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female

TREVOR, 5 years, Australian cattle dog mix, red merle, neutered male

Cats

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

CLARA BOW, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

HORTON, 12 weeks, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

MARIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and white, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

OLIVER HARDY, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, neutered male

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

SPARKLES, 7 months, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female

TEDDY BEAR, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

WENDY, 1 year 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female

ZOE, 6 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Guinea Pigs

BOLT, 3 years, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male

COPPER, 2 years, Guinea pig, brown and black, unaltered male

