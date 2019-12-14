Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 15, 2019
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
Dogs
ALMOND, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Catahoula leopard hound mix, blue ticked and white, neutered male
ANITA, 1 year, Rottweiler mix, tan, spayed female
BERNARDO, 1 year, Rottweiler mix, black and white, neutered male
CARMEN, 3 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and white, spayed female
CASHEW, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Catahoula leopard hound mix, blue ticked and white, spayed female
CONRAD, 2 years, Siberian husky and shiba inu mix, red and white, neutered male
KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female
MACADEMIA, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Catahoula leopard hound mix, black and white, spayed female
MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female
MANDIE, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, blue and white, spayed female
PEANUT, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Catahoula leopard hound mix, blue ticked and white, neutered male
PECAN, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Catahoula leopard hound mix, blue ticked and white, spayed female
PISTACHIO, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Catahoula leopard hound mix, blue ticked and white, neutered male
RAMBO, 2 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, black and tan, neutered male
SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female
TREVOR, 5 years, Australian cattle dog mix, red merle, neutered male
Cats
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
CLARA BOW, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male
HORTON, 12 weeks, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male
MARIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and white, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
OLIVER HARDY, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, neutered male
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
SPARKLES, 7 months, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
TEDDY BEAR, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
WENDY, 1 year 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
ZOE, 6 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Guinea Pigs
BOLT, 3 years, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male
COPPER, 2 years, Guinea pig, brown and black, unaltered male
