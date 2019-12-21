Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 22, 2019 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 22, 2019

News | December 21, 2019

Trevor is a 5-year-old tan and white Red Heeler mix. He's a mellow dog who gets along with other dogs. He gets nervous in new situations and will need someone who is patient and calm with me while he adjusts.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

DOGS

ANITA, 1 year, rottweiler mix, tan, spayed female

BERNARDO, 1 year, rottweiler mix, black and white, neutered male

CARMEN, 3 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and white, spayed female

CONRAD, 4 years, Siberian husky and shiba inu mix, red and white, neutered male

FOXY, 7 months, golden retriever and Australian cattle dog mix, red, spayed female

GYPSY, 7 months, golden retriever and Australian cattle dog mix, red and black, spayed female

KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female

MITZI, 1 year, pit bull terrier, black, spayed female

RAMBO, 2 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, black and tan, neutered male

SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female

TREVOR, 5 years, Australian cattle dog mix, red merle, neutered male

GUINEA PIGS

BOLT, 3 years, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male

COPPER, 2 years, Guinea pig, brown and black, unaltered male

CATS

ANGEL, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

BANJO, 13 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

CALIOPE, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

CARINA, 1 year, Siamese mix, chocolate point, spayed female

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

CINNAMON, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

CLARA BOW, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

GANGSTA, 13 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

GINGER, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female

HARMONY, 13 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

HARPURR, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, spayed female

HENRY, no age, domestic shorthair, cream, neutered male

HORTON, 13 weeks, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

MARIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

MUFFIN, 5 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

OLIVER HARDY, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

TEDDY BEAR, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

WENDY, 1 year 7 months, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

ZOE, 6 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

