Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 22, 2019
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
DOGS
ANITA, 1 year, rottweiler mix, tan, spayed female
BERNARDO, 1 year, rottweiler mix, black and white, neutered male
CARMEN, 3 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and white, spayed female
CONRAD, 4 years, Siberian husky and shiba inu mix, red and white, neutered male
FOXY, 7 months, golden retriever and Australian cattle dog mix, red, spayed female
GYPSY, 7 months, golden retriever and Australian cattle dog mix, red and black, spayed female
KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female
MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female
MITZI, 1 year, pit bull terrier, black, spayed female
RAMBO, 2 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, black and tan, neutered male
SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female
TREVOR, 5 years, Australian cattle dog mix, red merle, neutered male
GUINEA PIGS
BOLT, 3 years, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male
COPPER, 2 years, Guinea pig, brown and black, unaltered male
CATS
ANGEL, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
BANJO, 13 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
CALIOPE, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
CARINA, 1 year, Siamese mix, chocolate point, spayed female
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
CINNAMON, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
CLARA BOW, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male
GANGSTA, 13 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
GINGER, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female
HARMONY, 13 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female
HARPURR, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, spayed female
HENRY, no age, domestic shorthair, cream, neutered male
HORTON, 13 weeks, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male
KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female
MARIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
MUFFIN, 5 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
OLIVER HARDY, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
TEDDY BEAR, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
WENDY, 1 year 7 months, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female
ZOE, 6 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
