Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 25
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Amber, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Boise, 5 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- Chococat, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tabby calico, spayed female
- Coffee, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tabby calico, spayed female
- Cucumber, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Fitz, 7 months, Russian blue, gray, neutered male
- Gidget, 1 year, domestic shorthair, tabby calico, spayed female
- Grayson, 5 months, Russian blue mix, gray, neutered male
- Maggie, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Maple, 9 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female
- Mocha, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tabby calico, spayed female
- Nolan, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- Oakley, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- Rhubarb, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Rita, 1 year and 4 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female
- Sweet Potato, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Sylvester, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange, neutered male
- Tish, 13 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Twitch, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
- Walter, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Dogs
- Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar-pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Canela, 2 years, Siberian husky and Australian cattle dog mix, red merle and tan, spayed female
- Daisy Mae, 4 years, beagle and Labrador retriever mix, red and white, spayed female
- Dante, 2 years, Alaskan malamute and American Staffordshire terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male
- Evan, 1 year and 5 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, neutered male
- Lancelot, 1 year and 2 months, boxer, brindle and white, neutered male
- Rena, 11 years, German shepherd dog, black and tan, spayed female
- Rosie, 2 years, harrier and smooth fox terrier mix, white and tan, spayed female
- Sebastian, 1 year and 6 months, Great Pyrenees mix, white and tan, neutered male
- Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
- Ty, 1 year and 9 months, German shepherd, tan and black, neutered male
