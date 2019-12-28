Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 29, 2019
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
GUINEA PIGS
BOLT, 3 years, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male
CATS
ANGEL, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
BANJO, 14 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
CALIOPE, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
CARINA, 1 year, Siamese mix, chocolate point, spayed female
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
CINNAMON, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
CLARA BOW, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male
GANGSTA, 14 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
GINGER, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female
HARMONY, 14 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female
KINK, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, black, unaltered male
KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female
LILA, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, gray, unaltered female
MARIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and white, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
MUFFIN, 5 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
NOD, 6 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and gray, unaltered female
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
OLIVER HARDY, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
ROCKET, 4 months, domestic shorthair, gray, unaltered female
TEDDY BEAR, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and white, spayed female
TWINKLE, 6 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered female
WENDY, 1 year 7 months, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female
WINKLE, 6 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered male
DOGS
ANITA, 1 year, rottweiler mix, tan, spayed female
BERNARDO, 1 year, rottweiler mix, black and white, neutered male
CARMEN, 3 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and white, spayed female
KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female
MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female
SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female
SPRINKLES, 6 months, Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female
