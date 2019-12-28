Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 29, 2019 | SummitDaily.com

News | December 28, 2019

Anita is coming out of her shell more by the day and is a total goofball once she knows she can trust you.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

GUINEA PIGS

BOLT, 3 years, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male

CATS

ANGEL, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

BANJO, 14 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

CALIOPE, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

CARINA, 1 year, Siamese mix, chocolate point, spayed female

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

CINNAMON, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

CLARA BOW, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

GANGSTA, 14 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

GINGER, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female

HARMONY, 14 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

KINK, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, black, unaltered male

KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

LILA, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, gray, unaltered female

MARIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and white, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

MUFFIN, 5 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

NOD, 6 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and gray, unaltered female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

OLIVER HARDY, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

ROCKET, 4 months, domestic shorthair, gray, unaltered female

TEDDY BEAR, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tab and white, spayed female

TWINKLE, 6 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered female

WENDY, 1 year 7 months, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

WINKLE, 6 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered male

DOGS

ANITA, 1 year, rottweiler mix, tan, spayed female

BERNARDO, 1 year, rottweiler mix, black and white, neutered male

CARMEN, 3 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and white, spayed female

KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female

SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female

SPRINKLES, 6 months, Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female

