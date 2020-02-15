Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 16, 2020 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 16, 2020

News | February 15, 2020

Morris is a 6-year old neutered male domestic shorthair mix who prefers calm, quiet people and some other cats.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Cats

ASHTON, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

CLARA BOW, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

DUANE ALLMAN, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

GREG ALLMAN, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

JINGLES, 4 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

JOAN JETT, 4 months, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NIJA, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PARSLEY, 6 months, domestic longhair, brown tabby, spayed female

PATTI SMITH, 4 months, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

ROSEMARY, 6 months, domestic longhair, orange, spayed female

STERLING, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

TACOMA, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, orange tabby and white, neutered male

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

TOMMY, 5 years, ragdoll mix, white and brown tabby, neutered male

Dogs

AUDIX, 5 years, Labrador retriever mix, black, neutered male

BETTY, 3 years, Siberian husky and German shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female

CONFETTI, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and white, spayed female

EPPS, 11 months, Australian cattle dog, black and white, neutered male

FIDO, 4 years, miniature poodle mix, tan, neutered male

GEMMA, 1 year, pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female

GRETA, 10 months, Parson (Jack) Russell terrier and Siberian husky mix, black and white, spayed female

KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

LEVI, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male

LEXI, 3 years, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, black and brown, spayed female

LUNA, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female

MO, 2 years, Anatolian shepherd, brown and white, neutered male

OREO, 2 years, Australian cattle dog and pit bull terrier mix, white and black, spayed female

WALLY, 1 year 6 months, chow chow mix, black, neutered male

Guinea pigs

CHANEL, no age, Guinea pig, red and white, unaltered male

PRADA, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

