Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 16, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
Cats
ASHTON, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
CLARA BOW, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
DUANE ALLMAN, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
GREG ALLMAN, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
JINGLES, 4 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
JOAN JETT, 4 months, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female
KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female
MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
NIJA, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
PARSLEY, 6 months, domestic longhair, brown tabby, spayed female
PATTI SMITH, 4 months, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
ROSEMARY, 6 months, domestic longhair, orange, spayed female
STERLING, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
TACOMA, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, orange tabby and white, neutered male
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
TOMMY, 5 years, ragdoll mix, white and brown tabby, neutered male
Dogs
AUDIX, 5 years, Labrador retriever mix, black, neutered male
BETTY, 3 years, Siberian husky and German shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female
CONFETTI, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and white, spayed female
EPPS, 11 months, Australian cattle dog, black and white, neutered male
FIDO, 4 years, miniature poodle mix, tan, neutered male
GEMMA, 1 year, pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female
GRETA, 10 months, Parson (Jack) Russell terrier and Siberian husky mix, black and white, spayed female
KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female
LEVI, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male
LEXI, 3 years, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, black and brown, spayed female
LUNA, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female
MO, 2 years, Anatolian shepherd, brown and white, neutered male
OREO, 2 years, Australian cattle dog and pit bull terrier mix, white and black, spayed female
WALLY, 1 year 6 months, chow chow mix, black, neutered male
Guinea pigs
CHANEL, no age, Guinea pig, red and white, unaltered male
PRADA, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male
