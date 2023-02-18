 Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 19￼ | SummitDaily.com
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 19￼

Staff report
  

Dante is a 2-year-old male Alaskan malamute and American Staffordshire terrier mix who weighs about 78 pounds. He spent my entire life in the same home another dog. They arrived at Summit County Animal Control and Shelter after their owners could no longer care for them. The other dog found her home and he was adopted for a week, but Dante tore things up when he was left alone all day and is now waiting for his forever home.
Summit County Animal Control and Shelter/Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

Anchovy, 6 months, domestic longhair, gray, neutered male

Arabella, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female

Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Fuzzy, 10 months, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

Gidget, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Jazzpurr, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

Maggie, 1 year 9 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

Nicholas, 8 months, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male

Smudge, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

Walter, 1 year 9 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

Dogs

April, 5 years, smooth collie mix, white and black, spayed female

Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese sharpei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Buddha, 1 year 2 months, boxer and Australian cattle dog mix, brindle and white, neutered male

Buddy, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, white and tan, neutered male

Dante, 2 years, Alaskan malamute and American Staffordshire terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male

Emmitt, 2 years, border collie and Chinese sharpei mix, black and white, neutered male

Evan, 1 year 7 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, neutered male

Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

Ty, 1 year 11 months, German shepherd, tan and black, neutered male

Vin, 10 months, doberman pinscher mix, black and white, spayed female

Wayne, 8 months, Australian cattle dog mix, white and red merle, neutered male

Guinea pigs

Frank, 1 year, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

Fred, 1 year, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male

Local
