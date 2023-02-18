Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 19￼
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
Anchovy, 6 months, domestic longhair, gray, neutered male
Arabella, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female
Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Fuzzy, 10 months, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
Gidget, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
Jazzpurr, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
Maggie, 1 year 9 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
Nicholas, 8 months, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
Smudge, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female
Walter, 1 year 9 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Dogs
April, 5 years, smooth collie mix, white and black, spayed female
Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese sharpei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
Buddha, 1 year 2 months, boxer and Australian cattle dog mix, brindle and white, neutered male
Buddy, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, white and tan, neutered male
Dante, 2 years, Alaskan malamute and American Staffordshire terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male
Emmitt, 2 years, border collie and Chinese sharpei mix, black and white, neutered male
Evan, 1 year 7 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, neutered male
Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
Ty, 1 year 11 months, German shepherd, tan and black, neutered male
Vin, 10 months, doberman pinscher mix, black and white, spayed female
Wayne, 8 months, Australian cattle dog mix, white and red merle, neutered male
Guinea pigs
Frank, 1 year, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male
Fred, 1 year, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.