Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 2, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
Cats
ASHTON, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
CHASE, 11 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, neutered male
CLARA BOW, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
FARGO, 1 year, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female
MALLOY, 3 years, domestic mediumhair, black, neutered male
MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
NOD, 11 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and gray, unaltered female
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
PARSLEY, 5 months, domestic longhair, brown tabby, spayed female
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
RALEIGH, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
ROSEMARY, 5 months, domestic longhair, orange, spayed female
SALEM, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
STERLING, 1 year, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
TACOMA, 1 year, domestic shorthair, orange tabby and white, neutered male
TAO, no age, domestic longhair, white and tan, spayed female
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
TOMMY, 5 years, ragdoll mix, white and brown tabby, neutered male
TRENTON, 1 year, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
TWINKLE, 11 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered female
Dogs
ABE, 5 years, German shorthaired pointer mix, black and blue ticked, neutered male
CONFETTI, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and white, spayed female
JASPER, 5 years, border collie and akita mix, black and white, neutered male
KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female
LEVI, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male
LINKIN, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male
LUNA, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female
NELSON, 1 year 6 months, Labrador retriever, tan, neutered male
NORMAN, 2 years, Labrador retriever and English coonhound mix, black and white, neutered male
OREO, 2 years, Australian cattle dog and pit bull terrier mix, white and black, spayed female
PUMPKIN, 2 years, pit bull terrier, red and white, spayed female
RAMBLER, 2 years, Labrador retriever and German shorthaired pointer mix, black and white, neutered male
TAYLOR, 6 years, Parson (Jack) Russell terrier, tan, spayed female
Guinea pigs
CHANEL, no age, Guinea pig, red and white, unaltered male
GUCCI, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male
PRADA, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male
