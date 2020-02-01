Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 2, 2020 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 2, 2020

News | February 1, 2020

Confetti is a 2-year-old, spayed, cattle dog mix with lots of energy.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Cats

ASHTON, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

CHASE, 11 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, neutered male

CLARA BOW, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

FARGO, 1 year, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

MALLOY, 3 years, domestic mediumhair, black, neutered male

MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NOD, 11 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and gray, unaltered female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PARSLEY, 5 months, domestic longhair, brown tabby, spayed female

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

RALEIGH, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female

ROSEMARY, 5 months, domestic longhair, orange, spayed female

SALEM, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female

STERLING, 1 year, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

TACOMA, 1 year, domestic shorthair, orange tabby and white, neutered male

TAO, no age, domestic longhair, white and tan, spayed female

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

TOMMY, 5 years, ragdoll mix, white and brown tabby, neutered male

TRENTON, 1 year, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TWINKLE, 11 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered female

Dogs

ABE, 5 years, German shorthaired pointer mix, black and blue ticked, neutered male

CONFETTI, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and white, spayed female

JASPER, 5 years, border collie and akita mix, black and white, neutered male

KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

LEVI, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male

LINKIN, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male

LUNA, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female

NELSON, 1 year 6 months, Labrador retriever, tan, neutered male

NORMAN, 2 years, Labrador retriever and English coonhound mix, black and white, neutered male

OREO, 2 years, Australian cattle dog and pit bull terrier mix, white and black, spayed female

PUMPKIN, 2 years, pit bull terrier, red and white, spayed female

RAMBLER, 2 years, Labrador retriever and German shorthaired pointer mix, black and white, neutered male

TAYLOR, 6 years, Parson (Jack) Russell terrier, tan, spayed female

Guinea pigs

CHANEL, no age, Guinea pig, red and white, unaltered male

GUCCI, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

PRADA, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

