Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 23, 2020

Jody Churich is Keystone Resort’s 2nd female general manager, reflecting a growing industry trend KEYSTONE RESORT — On Oct. 11, Keystone Resort became the first ski area in North America to announce it would open for the season the following day. Two hours later, in a surprise move, Arapahoe...

Summit Daily News announces the 2019 Best Of Summit awards WATCH: The video from the 2019 Best of Summit awards presentation. More than 250 Summit County business owners and community members attended the Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit event Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Silverthorne Pavilion....

Avalanche rescue dogs gather in Summit for rapid deployment training DILLON — A group of rescue dogs and their handlers arrived in Summit County this week to train for search and rescue operations as part of the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment program, known as C-RAD....

Summit Fire displays antique 1942 fire engine at admin building FRISCO — An old piece of the county’s history is now on display at the new Summit Fire and EMS administration building. On Monday morning, a group of Summit Fire officials moved a classic, antique...