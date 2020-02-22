Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 23, 2020 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 23, 2020

News | February 22, 2020

Holly is a 1-year old, spayed, 40 pound plothound mix. She was adopted as a puppy and returned because she wasn't getting the exercise and activity she needed.
Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Cats

ASHTON, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

CLARA BOW, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

DUANE ALLMAN, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

GREG ALLMAN, 4 months, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

JINGLES, 4 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male

JOAN JETT, 4 months, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NIJA, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PATTI SMITH, 4 months, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

STERLING, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

TACOMA, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, orange tabby and white, neutered male

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

Dogs

ADA, 3 years, German shepherd, black, spayed female

BETTY, 3 years, Siberian husky and German shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female

BLACKIE, 3 years, border collie, black and white, neutered male

CONFETTI, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and white, spayed female

DINO, 2 years, mastiff and German shepherdmix, black, neutered male

HAWAII, 3 years, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, black and brown, spayed female

HOLLY, 1 year 4 months, Plott hound mix, brindle, spayed female

LEVI, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male

LUNA, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female

NYSNO, 3 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male

SOLOVINO, 1 year 6 months, miniature schnauzer , white, neutered male

Guinea pigs

CHANEL, no age, Guinea pig, red and white, unaltered male

GIZMO, no age, Guinea pig, brown and white, unknown gender

PIKACHU, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unknown gender

PRADA, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more