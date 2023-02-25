 Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 26￼ | SummitDaily.com
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 26￼

Staff report
  

Smudge is a 7-year old, spayed female mediumhair car. Her previous owner had to move and was unable to take her with.
Summit County Animal Control and Shelter/Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

Arabella, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female

Beck, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Caesar, 10 years, domestic shorthair, apricot, neutered male

Chupacabra, 1 year 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Gidget, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Gracie, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

Kane, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, apricot, neutered male

Maggie, 1 year 9 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

Mango, 4 years, domestic shorthair, flame point, neutered male

Peaches, 10 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female

Sinatra, 3 years, domestic longhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

Smokey, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

Smudge, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

Turtle, 3 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Walter, 1 year 9 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

Dogs

Albert, 7 months, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

April, 5 years, smooth collie mix, white and black, spayed female

Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese sharpei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Brennan, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky, white and black, neutered male

Buddha, 1 year 2 months, boxer and Australian cattle dog mix, brindle and white, neutered male

Cinnamon bear, 13 weeks, rottweiler mix, black and tan, neutered male

Dale, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky, white and black, neutered male

Dante, 2 years, Alaskan malamute and American staffordshire terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male

Emmitt, 2 years, border collie and Chinese sharpei mix, black and white, neutered male

Evan, 1 year 7 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, neutered male

McFlurry, 4 months, Dutch shepherd mix, black and brindle, spayed female

Misty, 1 year 6 months, rottweiler mix, black and tan, spayed female

Roo, 4 months, Irish wolfhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, buff, spayed female

Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

Ty, 1 year 11 months, German shepherd, tan and black, neutered male

Vin, 10 months, doberman pinscher mix, black and white, spayed female

Wayne, 8 months, Australian cattle dog mix, white and red merle, neutered male

Guinea pigs

Frank, 1 year, guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

Fred, 1 year, guinea pig, white, unaltered male

