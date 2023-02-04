Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 5
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Arabella, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female
- Ballou, 3 years, domestic shorthair, buff, spayed female
- Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- Fuzzy, 10 months, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- Gidget, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
- Maggie, 1 year 9 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Nicholas, 8 months, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
- Shaleen, 3 years, domestic shorthair, white and orange, neutered male
- Tinsel, 6 years, domestic longhair, gray, neutered male
- Walter, 1 year 9 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Dogs
- Bellina, 1 year 2 months, boxer and pit bull terrier mix, gray and white, spayed female
- Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Buddha, 1 year 2 months, boxer and Australian cattle dog mix, brindle and white, neutered male
- Daisy mae, 4 years, Australian cattle dog and pit bull terrier mix, red and white, spayed female
- Dante, 2 years, Alaskan malamute and American Staffordshire terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male
- Emmitt, 2 years, border collie and Chinese shar pei mix, black and white, neutered male
- Evan, 1 year 7 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, neutered male
- Rena, 11 years, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
- Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
- Ty, 1 year 11 months, german shepherd, tan and black, neutered male
- Yuki, 11 months, Alaskan malamute, gray and white, spayed female
Local
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.