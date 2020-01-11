Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 12, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
Dogs
ANITA, 1 year 1 month, rottweiler mix, tan, spayed female
COOPER, 1 year, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
FAITH, 10 weeks, plott hound and Labrador retriever mix, chocolate and tan, spayed female.
FANNY, 10 weeks, Plott hound and labrador Retriever mix, black and brindle, spayed female
FELIX, 10 weeks, Plott hound and Labrador retriever mix, black and brindle, neutered male
FORREST, 10 weeks, Plott hound and labrador Retriever mix, tan and black, neutered male
KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female
LUCY, 3 years, Plott hound mix, brindle and white, spayed female
MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female
NELSON, 1 year 6 months, Labrador retriever, tan, unaltered male
OREO, 1 year, mastiff mix, brindle and white, spayed female
SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female
Rabbit
BEATRIX, 1 year, short haired rabbit, black, unaltered female
Cats
ANGEL, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
ASHTON, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
CLARA BOW, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male
KINK, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female
LILA, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, gray, unaltered female
LUCKY, 7 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico and white, spayed female
MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MARIE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
NOD, 8 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and gray, unaltered female
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
PEPPER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
POCKET, 4 months, Russian blue mix, gray, spayed female
RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
TWINKLE, 8 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered female
WINKLE, 8 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered male
