Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 12, 2020

News | January 11, 2020

Nelson is a 1½ year old, neutered male, Lab mix.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Dogs

ANITA, 1 year 1 month, rottweiler mix, tan, spayed female

COOPER, 1 year, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male

FAITH, 10 weeks, plott hound and Labrador retriever mix, chocolate and tan, spayed female.

FANNY, 10 weeks, Plott hound and labrador Retriever mix, black and brindle, spayed female

FELIX, 10 weeks, Plott hound and Labrador retriever mix, black and brindle, neutered male

FORREST, 10 weeks, Plott hound and labrador Retriever mix, tan and black, neutered male

KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

LUCY, 3 years, Plott hound mix, brindle and white, spayed female

MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female

NELSON, 1 year 6 months, Labrador retriever, tan, unaltered male

OREO, 1 year, mastiff mix, brindle and white, spayed female

SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female

Rabbit

BEATRIX, 1 year, short haired rabbit, black, unaltered female

Cats

ANGEL, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

ASHTON, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

CLARA BOW, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

KINK, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

LILA, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, gray, unaltered female

LUCKY, 7 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico and white, spayed female

MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MARIE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NOD, 8 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and gray, unaltered female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

PEPPER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

POCKET, 4 months, Russian blue mix, gray, spayed female

RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

TWINKLE, 8 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered female

WINKLE, 8 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered male

