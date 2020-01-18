Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 19, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
Cats
ASHTON, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
CLARA BOW, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female
MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MARIE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
NOD, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and gray, unaltered female
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
TWINKLE, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered female
WINKLE, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered male
Dogs
BENJI, 10 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male
JOE, 9 months, Australian shepherd mix, brown and black, neutered male
KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female
LINKIN, 9 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male
LUCY, 3 years, Plott hound mix, brindle and white, spayed female
MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female
NELSON, 1 year 6 months, Labrador retriever, tan, neutered male
SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female
Rabbit
BEATRIX, 1 year, Rabbit sh, black, unaltered female
