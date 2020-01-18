Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 19, 2020 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 19, 2020

News | January 18, 2020

Nutmeg is a gorgeous 4 year old tortie who can’t wait for a quiet home of her own.
Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Cats

ASHTON, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

CLARA BOW, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MARIE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NOD, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and gray, unaltered female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

TWINKLE, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered female

WINKLE, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered male

Dogs

BENJI, 10 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male

JOE, 9 months, Australian shepherd mix, brown and black, neutered male

KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

LINKIN, 9 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male

LUCY, 3 years, Plott hound mix, brindle and white, spayed female

MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female

NELSON, 1 year 6 months, Labrador retriever, tan, neutered male

SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female

Rabbit

BEATRIX, 1 year, Rabbit sh, black, unaltered female

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Local
See more