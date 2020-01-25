Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 26, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
Dogs
ABE, 5 years, German shorthaired pointer mix, black and blue ticked, neutered male
BENJI, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male
DRAKE, 10 months, Labrador retriever, black and white, neutered male
JOE, 9 months, Australian shepherd mix, brown and black, neutered male
KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female
LEVI, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male
LINKIN, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male
LUCY, 3 years, Plott hound mix, brindle and white, spayed female
LULU, 8 months, German shepherd and Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
LUNA, 3 years, German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female
NELSON, 1 year 6 months, Labrador retriever, tan, neutered male
NORMAN, 2 years, Labrador retriever and English coonhound mix, black and white, neutered male
OREO, 8 months, Australian cattle dog and pit bull terrier mix, white and black, spayed female
PUMPKIN, 2 years, pit bull terrier, red and white, spayed female
SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female
Guinea pigs
CHANNEL, no age, Guinea pig, red and white, unaltered male
GUCCI, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male
PRADA, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male
Cats
ASHTON, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
CLARA BOW, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female
MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
NOD, 10 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and gray, unaltered female
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
TWINKLE, 10 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered female
WINKLE, 10 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered male
