Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 26, 2020

News | January 25, 2020

Linkin is a 1 1/2 year old, neutered male German shepherd mix who loves to to run around and play.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Dogs

ABE, 5 years, German shorthaired pointer mix, black and blue ticked, neutered male

BENJI, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male

DRAKE, 10 months, Labrador retriever, black and white, neutered male

JOE, 9 months, Australian shepherd mix, brown and black, neutered male

KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

LEVI, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male

LINKIN, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male

LUCY, 3 years, Plott hound mix, brindle and white, spayed female

LULU, 8 months, German shepherd and Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female

LUNA, 3 years, German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female

NELSON, 1 year 6 months, Labrador retriever, tan, neutered male

NORMAN, 2 years, Labrador retriever and English coonhound mix, black and white, neutered male

OREO, 8 months, Australian cattle dog and pit bull terrier mix, white and black, spayed female

PUMPKIN, 2 years, pit bull terrier, red and white, spayed female

SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female

Guinea pigs

CHANNEL, no age, Guinea pig, red and white, unaltered male

GUCCI, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

PRADA, no age, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

Cats

ASHTON, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

CLARA BOW, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

NOD, 10 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and gray, unaltered female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

TWINKLE, 10 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered female

WINKLE, 10 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered male

