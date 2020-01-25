Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 26, 2020

Summit Daily News announces the 2019 Best Of Summit awards WATCH: The video from the 2019 Best of Summit awards presentation. More than 250 Summit County business owners and community members attended the Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit event Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Silverthorne Pavilion....

Avalanche rescue dogs gather in Summit for rapid deployment training DILLON — A group of rescue dogs and their handlers arrived in Summit County this week to train for search and rescue operations as part of the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment program, known as C-RAD....

Summit Fire displays antique 1942 fire engine at admin building FRISCO — An old piece of the county’s history is now on display at the new Summit Fire and EMS administration building. On Monday morning, a group of Summit Fire officials moved a classic, antique...

Second annual Longevity Project ends with well-attended event at Riverwalk Center BRECKENRIDGE — A near-capacity crowd was in attendance at the Summit Daily News’ Longevity Project event at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on Wednesday evening. A panel of experts discussed physical and mental health at...