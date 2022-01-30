Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 30
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- ALLIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- AMBROSE, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male
- ASHA, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- FANCY, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, seal point, spayed female
- FERGUSON, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- FERN, 8 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- GRIFFIN, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- GUM DROP, 6 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- HERSEY KISS, 6 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- JINGLES, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- LICORICE, 6 months, domestic mediumhair, black, neutered male
- PANDA, 7 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, neutered male
- SNOW SQUALL, 4 years, domestic longhair, white and calico, spayed female
- TIANA, 7 months, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, spayed female
- ZAZU, 7 months, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
Dogs
- ANYA, 1 year, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed femal
- AVERY, 8 months, Golden retriever and shiba inu mix, tan and white, spayed female
- BERLIN, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar-pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- CHOPPER, 5 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and tan, neutered male
- GUNNER, 3 years, vizsla and Labrador retriever mix, tan and white, neutered male
- LAPI, 4 years, Akita and Siberian husky mix, black and white, neutered male
- LEO, 11 months, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
- NALA, 4 years, Chinese shar-pei and Rottweiler mix, brown and tan, spayed female
- REMINGTON, 4 years, treeing Walker coonhound, tricolor, neutered male
- RIVER, 1 year, Labrador retriever mix, brown and black, neutered male
- SNOWY, 1 year 2 months, Alaskan husky and German shepherd mix, white, spayed female
- ZOEY, 11 months, Belgian Malinois mix, black, spayed female
