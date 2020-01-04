Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 5, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.
Cats
ANGEL, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
CLARA BOW, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male
GANGSTA, 15 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
GINGER, 5 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female
KINK, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female
LILA, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, gray, unaltered female
LUCKY, 7 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico and white, spayed female
MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MARIE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male
MUFFIN, 6 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
NOD, 7 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and gray, unaltered female
NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female
PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
PEPPER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
POCKET, 4 months, Russian blue mix, gray, spayed female
RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
TWINKLE, 7 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered female
VELVET, 4 months, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
WENDY, 1 year 8 months, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female
WINKLE, 7 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered male
Dogs
ANITA, 1 year 1 month, rottweiler mix, tan, spayed female
COOPER, 1 year, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
COURAGE, 2 years, Labrador retriever, black, neutered male
DOUGLAS, 1 year, border terrier mix, tricolor, neutered male
GYPSY, 7 months, German shepherd and Chinese sharpei mix, red and black, spayed female
KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female
MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female
OREO, 1 year, mastiff mix, brindle and white, spayed female
PHOEBE, 8 months, pit bull terrier, tan, spayed female
SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female
SPRINKLES, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female
Rabbits
BEATRIX, 1 year, short hair rabbit, black, unaltered female
