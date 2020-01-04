Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 5, 2020 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 5, 2020

News | January 4, 2020

Kink is a friendly and outgoing cat who loves to play cuddle.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Cats

ANGEL, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

CLARA BOW, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

DECKER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

GANGSTA, 15 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

GINGER, 5 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female

KINK, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

KRIS, 4 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

LILA, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, gray, unaltered female

LUCKY, 7 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico and white, spayed female

MARIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MARIE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

MUFFIN, 6 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

NOD, 7 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and gray, unaltered female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

PEPPER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

POCKET, 4 months, Russian blue mix, gray, spayed female

RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

TWINKLE, 7 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered female

VELVET, 4 months, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female

WENDY, 1 year 8 months, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

WINKLE, 7 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and brown, unaltered male

Dogs

ANITA, 1 year 1 month, rottweiler mix, tan, spayed female

COOPER, 1 year, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male

COURAGE, 2 years, Labrador retriever, black, neutered male

DOUGLAS, 1 year, border terrier mix, tricolor, neutered male

GYPSY, 7 months, German shepherd and Chinese sharpei mix, red and black, spayed female

KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female

OREO, 1 year, mastiff mix, brindle and white, spayed female

PHOEBE, 8 months, pit bull terrier, tan, spayed female

SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female

SPRINKLES, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female

Rabbits

BEATRIX, 1 year, short hair rabbit, black, unaltered female

