Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 11, 2020

Lucky (grey) and Pepper are 8-year old spayed females who would like to stay together. They are quite outgoing and social, and should adjust quickly in an attentive, loving home.

Courtesy Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

ASPEN, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tortoise, spayed female

LEONARD, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, gray and gray tabby, neutered male

LUCKY, 7 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico and white, spayed female

PEPPER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

SHEBA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, brown tabby, spayed female

Dogs

ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female

CHANCE, 2 years, border collie mix, black, neutered male

DAISY, 11 months, great Dane mix, white and brown, spayed female

GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

JAKEY, 5 months, Rhodesian ridgeback mix, red, neutered male

SOFIA, 6 years, Mastiff mix, white and brown, spayed female

YETI, 3 years, border collie and Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female

ZOSO, 3 years, Australian cattle dog mix, black, neutered male