Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 11, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
ASPEN, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tortoise, spayed female
LEONARD, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, gray and gray tabby, neutered male
LUCKY, 7 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico and white, spayed female
PEPPER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
SHEBA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, brown tabby, spayed female
Dogs
ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female
CHANCE, 2 years, border collie mix, black, neutered male
DAISY, 11 months, great Dane mix, white and brown, spayed female
GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
JAKEY, 5 months, Rhodesian ridgeback mix, red, neutered male
SOFIA, 6 years, Mastiff mix, white and brown, spayed female
YETI, 3 years, border collie and Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
ZOSO, 3 years, Australian cattle dog mix, black, neutered male
