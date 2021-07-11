Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 11
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- AURIEL, 1 year 1 month, domestic mediumhair, white and brown tabby, spayed female
- AVATAR, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and tan, neutered male
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- DUKE, 14 years, Himalayan, chocolate point, neutered male
- ELLA, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- MABEL, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- MINNIE, 14 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, spayed female
- PHOEBE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- SASSY, 12 years, domestic longhair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- TANGIE, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray, neutered male
- VIOLET, 14 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, spayed female
Dogs
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- AURORA, 6 years, Alaskan husky mix, black and white, spayed female
- BEALS, 4 years, Belgian Malinois, black and tan, spayed female
- CHIPPER, 1 year 2 months, border collie mix, tricolor, neutered male
- EILEEN, 4 years, German shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female
- FAITH, 3 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
- FRIDA, 4 years, rough-coated collie and German shepherd mix, black and brown, spayed female
- GIDGET, 1 year 4 months, toy fox terrier, tan and white, spayed female
- HURRICANE, 1 year 4 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- KARL, 1 year, German shepherd, black and brown, neutered male
- KONA, 1 year 7 months, Australian cattle dog mix, blue and white merle, spayed female
- MELANIE, 1 year 1 month, smooth-coated fox terrier and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tricolor, spayed female
- SHILOH, 1 year 7 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male
- TIPSY, 1 year 10 months, Anatolian shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female
- TONTO, 2 years, Akita mix, yellow, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- ALMOND, 5 days, orange and white, unknown gender
- APPLE BUTTER, 7 months, orange and white, unaltered female
- CASHEW, 5 days, orange and white, unknown gender
- JELLY, 7 months, orange and white, unaltered female
- MACADAMIA, 5 days, orange and white, unknown gender
- PEANUT BUTTER, 1 year 1 month, orange and white, unaltered female
- PISTACHIO, 5 days, orange and white, unknown gender
- SUNFLOWER, 5 days, orange and white, unknown gender
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Local