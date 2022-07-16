Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 17
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- April, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Azalea, 1 year and 2 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Charlie, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Darren, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Davina, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Divinity, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Dominick, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Ferguson, 1 year and 2 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Fern, 1 year and 2 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Jingles, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Kit Kat, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
- Lala, 1 year and 1 month, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Littlebit, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
- Peppermint Patty, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Schroeder, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- Sky, 1 year and 2 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- Snicker, 1 year and 1 month, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- Snowflake, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female
- Teak, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Zelda, 1 year and 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
Dogs
- Bentley, 1 year, beagle and Australian shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male
- Berlin, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese Shar-Pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Bowie, 2 years, Rottweiler and Siberian husky mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
- Chunk, 11 years, Labrador retriever mix, yellow, neutered male
- Cutie, 2 years, Australian shepherd, white and black, spayed female
- Daisy Mae, 3 years, beagle and Labrador retriever mix, red and white, spayed female
- Dove, 4 years, Great Pyrenees and Akbash mix, white, spayed female
- Freya, 6 years, black and tan coonound and Rottweiler mix, tricolor, spayed female
- Lola, 1 year and 6 months, Great Dane and bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
- Maria, 1 year and 5 months, Australian shepherd, black and white, spayed female
- Ozzy, 4 years, border collie and Labrador retriever mix, black, neutered male
- Pepper, 3 years, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female
- Rosalba, 1 year and 6 months, Siberian husky, black and white, spayed female
Guinea pigs
- Eva, 8 months, guinea pig, calico, unaltered female
- Kale, 10 months, guinea pig, red and white, neutered male
- Mando, 9 months, Polish, white and tan, unaltered male
