Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 18, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
ASPEN, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
BINX, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
EVIE, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MILLICENT, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MITTENS, 11 months, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female
MULAN, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, brown, spayed female
PEACH, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
PENELOPE ANNE, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
PICKLES, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
SHELBY, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, dilute tabby calico, spayed female
ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female
Dogs
ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female
BRUNO, 2 years, Rottweiler mix, black and tan, neutered male
CHEDDAR, 6 months, beagle mix, red and white, neutered male
DICE, 1 year 2 months, Siberian husky and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, neutered male
FETA, 6 months, Chinese sharpei mix, red and white, spayed female
GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
GINGER, 1 year 7 months, German shepherd dog, black and tan, spayed female
GOUDA, 6 months, Chinese sharpei mix, red and white, spayed female
RED, 9 years, beagle mix, red and white, neutered male
SOFIA, 6 years, Mastiff mix, white and brown, spayed female
ZOSO, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, black, neutered male
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User