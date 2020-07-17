Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 18, 2020

Bruno is a 2 year old, neutered male, Rottweiler mix.

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

ASPEN, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

BINX, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

EVIE, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MILLICENT, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MITTENS, 11 months, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female

MULAN, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, brown, spayed female

PEACH, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

PENELOPE ANNE, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

PICKLES, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

SHELBY, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, dilute tabby calico, spayed female

ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female

Dogs

ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female

BRUNO, 2 years, Rottweiler mix, black and tan, neutered male

CHEDDAR, 6 months, beagle mix, red and white, neutered male

DICE, 1 year 2 months, Siberian husky and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, neutered male

FETA, 6 months, Chinese sharpei mix, red and white, spayed female

GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

GINGER, 1 year 7 months, German shepherd dog, black and tan, spayed female

GOUDA, 6 months, Chinese sharpei mix, red and white, spayed female

RED, 9 years, beagle mix, red and white, neutered male

SOFIA, 6 years, Mastiff mix, white and brown, spayed female

ZOSO, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, black, neutered male