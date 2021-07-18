Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 18
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- AURIEL, 1 year 1 month, domestic mediumhair, white and brown tabby, spayed female
- AVATAR, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and tan, neutered male
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- DENALI, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- DUFFY, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
- DUKE, 14 years, Himalayan, chocolate point, neutered male
- ELLA, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- FARRAH, 4 months, domestic shorthair, gray, spayed female
- MCKINLEY, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- PHOEBE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- SASSY, 12 years, domestic longhair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- SHASTA, 4 months, domestic shorthair, gray, neutered male
- TANGIE, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray, neutered male
Dogs
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- AURORA, 6 years, Alaskan husky mix, black and white, spayed female
- BEALS, 4 years, Belgian Malinois, black and tan, spayed female
- BRISCO, 1 year, basenji mix, orange and white, spayed female
- CHIPPER, 1 year 2 months, border collie mix, tricolor, neutered male
- EILEEN, 4 years, German shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female
- FRIDA, 4 years, rough-coated German shepherd and collie mix, black and brown, spayed female
- HURRICANE, 1 year 4 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- KONA, 1 year 7 months, Australian cattle dog mix, blue and white merle, spayed female
- MARLEY, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, neutered male
- REGGIE, 1 year 9 months, Australian cattle dog, blue merle, neutered male
- TONTO, 2 years, Akita mix, yellow, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- ALMOND, 1 week, orange and white, unknown gender
- APPLE BUTTER, 7 months, orange and white, unaltered female
- CASHEW, 1 week, orange and white, unknown gender
- JELLY, 7 months, orange and white, unaltered female
- MACADAMIA, 1 week, orange and white, unknown gender
- PEANUT BUTTER, 1 year 1 month, orange and white, unaltered female
- PISTACHIO, 1 week, orange and white, unknown gender
- SUNFLOWER, 1 week, orange and white, unknown gender
