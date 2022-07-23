Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 24
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- April, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Azalea, 1 year and 2 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Charlie, 12 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Dominick, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Jingles, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Kit Kat, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
- Littlebit, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
- Maggie, 1 year and 2 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Peppermint Patty, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Schroeder, 12 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- Sky, 1 year and 2 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- Snowflake, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female
- Teak, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Walter, 1 year and 2 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Zelda, 1 year and 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
Dogs
- Bee, 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and white, spayed female
- Berlin, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese Shar-Pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Bode, 3 years, Australian shepherd mix, brown and tricolor, neutered male
- Bowie, 2 years, Rottweiler and Siberian husky mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
- Bumble, 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and white, spayed female
- Bumper, 6 months, German shepherd mix, tan and white, spayed female
- Chunk, 11 years, Labrador retriever mix, yellow, neutered male
- Cindy, 2 years, German shepherd and Doberman pinscher mix, black and tricolor, spayed female
- Cutie, 2 years, Australian shepherd, white and black, spayed female
- Daisy Mae, 3 years, beagle and Labrador retriever mix, red and white, spayed female
- Dove, 4 years, Great Pyrenees and Akbash mix, white, spayed female
- Freya, 6 years, black and tan coonound and Rottweiler mix, tricolor, spayed female
- Leona, 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and white, spayed female
- Lilo, 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and white, neutered male
- Lola, 1 year and 6 months, Great Dane and bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
- Maria, 1 year and 5 months, Australian shepherd, black and white, spayed female
- Pepper, 3 years, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female
- Roo, 7 months, Chihuahua, smooth coated, white and brown, neutered male
- Stitch, 6 months, German shepherd mix, tan and white, neutered male
Turtle
- Albany, 4 years, black smoke, unaltered female
Guinea pigs
- Fiona, age unknown, calico, unaltered female
- Frida, age unknown, white, unaltered female
- Mando, 10 months, Polish, white and tan, unaltered male
