Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 25
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- AGATE, 10 weeks, domestic longhair, gray, neutered male
- AURIEL, 1 year 1 month, domestic mediumhair, white and brown tabby, spayed female
- CITRUS, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- DENALI, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- DUFFY, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
- ELLA, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- GHOST, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, neutered male
- JESSICA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, spayed female
- JOE EXOTIC, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- MAJOR, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- MALEK, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- MAYA, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- MCKINLEY, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- QUARTZ, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
- SAMARA, 11 weeks, domestic longhair, black, spayed female
- SAMUEL, 11 weeks, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- SASSY, 12 years, domestic longhair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- SAUNDER, 11 weeks, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- SHASTA, 4 months, chartreux mix, gray, neutered male
- SIDNEY, 1 year, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- TANGIE, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray, neutered male
- TANSY, 8 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white, spayed female
- TAYGEN, 8 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- THEODORE, 8 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white, neutered male
- TOFFEE, 8 weeks, domestic shorthair, buff, neutered male
- TRINI, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, spayed female
- TRUFFLE, 8 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- TUCKER, 8 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, neutered male
Dogs
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- AURORA, 6 years, Alaskan husky mix, black and white, spayed female
- BEALS, 4 years, Belgian Malinois, black and tan, spayed female
- BELLA, 11 years, cairn terrier, black, spayed female
- DARBY, 6 years, boxer mix, white, spayed female
- EILEEN, 4 years, German shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female
- FRIDA, 4 years, German shepherd and rough-coated collie mix, black and brown, spayed female
- HURRICANE, 1 year 4 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- KONA, 1 year 7 months, Australian cattle dog mix, blue and white merle, spayed female
- MICKEY, no age, Australian cattle dog mix, black and white, neutered male
- MIKEY, 1 year 1 month, Australian cattle dog and Chinese shar-pei mix, white and red merle, spayed female
- REGGIE, 1 year 9 months, Australian cattle dog, blue merle, neutered male
- TINA, 3 years, Siberian husky mix, red and white, spayed female
- TUNDRA, 2 years, Akita mix, yellow, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- ALMOND, 2 weeks, orange and white, unknown gender
- CASHEW, 2 weeks, orange and white, unknown gender
- JELLY, 7 months, orange and white, unaltered female
- MACADAMIA, 2 weeks, orange and white, unknown gender
- PEANUT BUTTER, 1 year 1 month, orange and white, unaltered female
- PISTACHIO, 2 weeks, orange and white, unknown gender
- SUNFLOWER, 2 weeks, orange and white, unknown gender
