Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 26, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
ASPEN, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
BINX, 8 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
ELIZABETH JANE, 10 months, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female
EVIE, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
HARRY, 7 weeks, domestic mediumhair, white and brown tabby, neutered male
KATE, 7 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
KIRA, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
MEGHAN, 7 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray tabby, spayed female
MILLICENT, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MULAN, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, brown, spayed female
NARLA, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, unaltered female
PEACH, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
SHELBY, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, dilute calico tabby, spayed female
ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
Dogs
ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female
CHEDDAR, 6 months, beagle mix, red and white, neutered male
CLETUS, 5 months, great Dane mix, black and white, neutered male
FETA, 6 months, Chinese sharpei mix, red and white, spayed female
GECKO, 2 years, bulldog mix, black and white, neutered male
GINGER, 1 year 7 months, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
KAI, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female
KODA, 8 months, Siberian husky, gray and white, neutered male
RED, 9 years, beagle mix, red and white, neutered male
SOFIA, 6 years, mastiff mix, white and brown, spayed female
