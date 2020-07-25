Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 26, 2020

Gecko is a 2 year old, neutered, bulldog mix.

Courtesy Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

ASPEN, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

BINX, 8 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

ELIZABETH JANE, 10 months, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female

EVIE, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

HARRY, 7 weeks, domestic mediumhair, white and brown tabby, neutered male

KATE, 7 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

KIRA, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

MEGHAN, 7 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray tabby, spayed female

MILLICENT, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MULAN, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, brown, spayed female

NARLA, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, unaltered female

PEACH, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

SHELBY, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, dilute calico tabby, spayed female

ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

Dogs

ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female

CHEDDAR, 6 months, beagle mix, red and white, neutered male

CLETUS, 5 months, great Dane mix, black and white, neutered male

FETA, 6 months, Chinese sharpei mix, red and white, spayed female

GECKO, 2 years, bulldog mix, black and white, neutered male

GINGER, 1 year 7 months, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female

KAI, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female

KODA, 8 months, Siberian husky, gray and white, neutered male

RED, 9 years, beagle mix, red and white, neutered male

SOFIA, 6 years, mastiff mix, white and brown, spayed female