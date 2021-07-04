Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 4
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- APOLLO, 14 weeks, domestic mediumhair, white and orange, neutered male
- AURIEL, 1 year 1 month, domestic mediumhair, white and brown tabby, spayed female
- AVATAR, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and tan, neutered male
- BARLEY, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- BLACK BEAUTY, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- DUKE, 14 years, Himalayan, chocolate point, neutered male
- ELLA, 4 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- HARRY, 14 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- MABEL, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- MINNIE, 13 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, spayed female
- PHOEBE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- PIPPIN, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- SASSY, 12 years, domestic longhair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- TANGIE, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray, neutered male
- VIOLET, 13 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, spayed female
Dogs
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- AURORA, 6 years, Alaskan husky mix, black and white, spayed female
- BEALS, 4 years, Belgian Malinois, black and tan, spayed female
- CHIPPER, 1 year 2 months, border collie mix, tricolor, neutered male
- EILEEN, 4 years, German shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female
- GIDGET, 1 year 4 months, toy fox terrier, tan and white, spayed female
- HURRICANE, 1 year 4 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- IDGIE, 1 year 10 months, Anatolian shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- KARL, 1 year, German shepherd, black and brown, neutered male
- KONA, 1 year 7 months, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and white, spayed female
- MARSHMELLOW, 5 years, great Pyrenees, white and tricolor, neutered male
- MELANIE, 1 year 1 month, smooth fox terrier and mooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tricolor, spayed female
- SHILOH, 1 year 7 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
- TONTO, 2 years, Akita mix, yellow, neutered male
- TYSON, 2 years, miniature poodle and shih tzu mix, buff, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- APPLE BUTTER, 7 months, orange and white, unaltered female
- JELLY, 7 months, orange and white, unaltered female
- PEANUT BUTTER, 1 year 1 month, orange and white, unaltered female
