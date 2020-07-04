Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 5, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCo.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
ACE, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male
ASPEN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
CEDRIC, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, white and gray tabby, neutered male
CREEK, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
FINNEGAN, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
FOG, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
GYPSY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
LEONARD, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, gray and gray tabby, neutered male
LUCKY, 7 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico and white, spayed female
MIST, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, white and brown tabby, spayed female
PEPPER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
SHEBA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, brown tabby, spayed female
STREAM, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
Dogs
ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female
BILLY, 16 weeks, pug and schnauzer – miniature mix, tan and black, neutered male
BLONDIE, 1 year 7 months, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, white, spayed female
BUZZ, 16 weeks, pug and schnauzer – miniature mix, black, neutered male
GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
MILLIE, 9 months, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and tan, spayed female
