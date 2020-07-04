Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 5, 2020 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 5, 2020

News News |

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCo.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

ACE, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male

ASPEN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

CEDRIC, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, white and gray tabby, neutered male

Support Local Journalism


CREEK, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female

FINNEGAN, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

FOG, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male

GYPSY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male

LEONARD, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, gray and gray tabby, neutered male

LUCKY, 7 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico and white, spayed female

MIST, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, white and brown tabby, spayed female

PEPPER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

SHEBA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, brown tabby, spayed female

STREAM, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female

Dogs

ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female

BILLY, 16 weeks, pug and schnauzer – miniature mix, tan and black, neutered male

BLONDIE, 1 year 7 months, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, white, spayed female

BUZZ, 16 weeks, pug and schnauzer – miniature mix, black, neutered male

GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

MILLIE, 9 months, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and tan, spayed female

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Business
See more