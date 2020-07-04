Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 5, 2020

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCo.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

ACE, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male

ASPEN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

CEDRIC, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, white and gray tabby, neutered male

CREEK, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female

FINNEGAN, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

FOG, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male

GYPSY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male

LEONARD, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, gray and gray tabby, neutered male

LUCKY, 7 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico and white, spayed female

MIST, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, white and brown tabby, spayed female

PEPPER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

SHEBA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, brown tabby, spayed female

STREAM, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female

Dogs

ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female

BILLY, 16 weeks, pug and schnauzer – miniature mix, tan and black, neutered male

BLONDIE, 1 year 7 months, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, white, spayed female

BUZZ, 16 weeks, pug and schnauzer – miniature mix, black, neutered male

GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

MILLIE, 9 months, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and tan, spayed female