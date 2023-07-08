YOUR AD HERE »

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 9

Staff report
  

Luna is a 3-year-old pit bull terrier mix. She loves car rides, playing with other dogs and giving kisses. She's scared of kids and, due to an unfortunate incident, she's also quite scared of cats.
Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

Ace, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Gidget, 1 year 7 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Jackson, 1 year 3 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

Leon, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

Lovebug, 8 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

Macaroni, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

Moo, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male

Nilla, 2 years, domestic shorthair, cream, neutered male

Nola, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

Paco, 1 year 1 month, domestic longhair, white and black, neutered male

Paislie, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Pari, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Peanut, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female

Percival, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

Poppie, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Priya, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Sam, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male

Sammich, 6 years, domestic shorthair, white and brown, neutered male

Scar, 1 year 3 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

Serene, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

Simba, 4 years, domestic shorthair, white and gray, neutered male

Spaghetti, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

Tallulah, 12 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female

Tart, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Tawny, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

Toby, 12 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

Torrie, 12 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female

Dogs

April, 5 years, smooth collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female

Beau, 3 years, Alaskan husky mix, black and white, neutered male

Beemo, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male

Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar-pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Finn, 9 weeks, Siberian husky, white, neutered male

Jimmy, 8 years, rough collie and German shepherd mix, tan and blonde, neutered male

Kayenta, 3 years, pit bull terrier, blue, spayed female

Luna, 3 years, pit bull terrier, white, spayed female

Marceline, 9 weeks, Siberian husky, white, neutered male

Nadira, 8 years, pit bull terrier and Australian shepherd mix, brown and white, spayed female

Nova, 3 years, Australian cattle dog mix, white, spayed female

Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue merle and white, neutered male

Remington, 4 years, rat terrier, tricolor, neutered male

Suede, 8 months, Australian kelpie mix, brown, neutered male

Tango, 6 years, shiba inu mix, black and tan, neutered male

Zeus, 1 year 4 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, tricolor, neutered male

