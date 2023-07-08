Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 9
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
Ace, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Gidget, 1 year 7 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
Jackson, 1 year 3 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
Leon, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Lovebug, 8 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
Macaroni, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
Moo, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male
Nilla, 2 years, domestic shorthair, cream, neutered male
Nola, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
Paco, 1 year 1 month, domestic longhair, white and black, neutered male
Paislie, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Pari, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Peanut, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
Percival, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
Poppie, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Priya, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Sam, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
Sammich, 6 years, domestic shorthair, white and brown, neutered male
Scar, 1 year 3 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Serene, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
Simba, 4 years, domestic shorthair, white and gray, neutered male
Spaghetti, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
Tallulah, 12 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
Tart, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Tawny, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
Toby, 12 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Torrie, 12 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
Dogs
April, 5 years, smooth collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female
Beau, 3 years, Alaskan husky mix, black and white, neutered male
Beemo, 8 weeks, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male
Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar-pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
Finn, 9 weeks, Siberian husky, white, neutered male
Jimmy, 8 years, rough collie and German shepherd mix, tan and blonde, neutered male
Kayenta, 3 years, pit bull terrier, blue, spayed female
Luna, 3 years, pit bull terrier, white, spayed female
Marceline, 9 weeks, Siberian husky, white, neutered male
Nadira, 8 years, pit bull terrier and Australian shepherd mix, brown and white, spayed female
Nova, 3 years, Australian cattle dog mix, white, spayed female
Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue merle and white, neutered male
Remington, 4 years, rat terrier, tricolor, neutered male
Suede, 8 months, Australian kelpie mix, brown, neutered male
Tango, 6 years, shiba inu mix, black and tan, neutered male
Zeus, 1 year 4 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, tricolor, neutered male
