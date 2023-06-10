 Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 11 | SummitDaily.com
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 11

Staff report
  

Dixie is a 4-year-old pit bull terrier. She was adopted as a puppy and in the same home for four years before another dog in the house started picking fights with her. She's great with kids, cats and most other dogs but shouldn’t live with another female dog.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

Beluga, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male

Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Clowie, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

Deimos, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

Gidget, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Juniper, 8 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Moo, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male

Pigeon, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

Shadow, 10 years, domestic longhair, gray, spayed female

Triscuit, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

Zoey, 2 years, Russian blue, gray, spayed female

Dogs

April, 5 years, smooth collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female

Aramis, 4 months, great Pyrenees mix, white, neutered male

Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar-pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Chico, 11 months, Maltese, white, neutered male

Dixie, 4 years, pit bull terrier mix, red and black, spayed female

Fig, 5 months, pit bull terrier mix, white and brown, spayed female

Handsome, 6 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, black smoke, neutered male

Jimmy, 8 years, rough collie and German shepherd mix, tan and blonde, neutered male

Kayenta, 3 years, pit bull terrier, blue, spayed female

Nadira, 8 years, pit bull terrier and australian shepherd mix, brown and white, spayed female

Nani, 4 years, great Dane mix, blue merle and tricolor, spayed female

Nova, 3 years, Australian cattle dog mix, white, neutered male

Piper, 6 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan, spayed female

Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue merle and white, neutered male

Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male

Suede, 7 months, Australian kelpie mix, brown, neutered male

Tango, 6 years, shiba inu mix, black and tan, neutered male

Tank, 3 years, American bulldog, blonde, neutered male

Hamster

Seabiscuit, 2 years, hamster, brown, unaltered female

