Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 11
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
Beluga, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male
Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Clowie, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
Deimos, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
Gidget, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
Juniper, 8 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Moo, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male
Pigeon, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Shadow, 10 years, domestic longhair, gray, spayed female
Triscuit, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
Zoey, 2 years, Russian blue, gray, spayed female
Dogs
April, 5 years, smooth collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female
Aramis, 4 months, great Pyrenees mix, white, neutered male
Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar-pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
Chico, 11 months, Maltese, white, neutered male
Dixie, 4 years, pit bull terrier mix, red and black, spayed female
Fig, 5 months, pit bull terrier mix, white and brown, spayed female
Handsome, 6 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, black smoke, neutered male
Jimmy, 8 years, rough collie and German shepherd mix, tan and blonde, neutered male
Kayenta, 3 years, pit bull terrier, blue, spayed female
Nadira, 8 years, pit bull terrier and australian shepherd mix, brown and white, spayed female
Nani, 4 years, great Dane mix, blue merle and tricolor, spayed female
Nova, 3 years, Australian cattle dog mix, white, neutered male
Piper, 6 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan, spayed female
Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue merle and white, neutered male
Solo, 5 years, shiba inu mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
Suede, 7 months, Australian kelpie mix, brown, neutered male
Tango, 6 years, shiba inu mix, black and tan, neutered male
Tank, 3 years, American bulldog, blonde, neutered male
Hamster
Seabiscuit, 2 years, hamster, brown, unaltered female
