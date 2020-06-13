Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 14, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCo.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
BILLY, 11 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray tabby, neutered male
FRIDA, 5 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico tabby, spayed female
GYPSY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
JO, 9 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
LIBBY, 2 years, domestic shorthair, white and orange, spayed female
LOUISE, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white, spayed female
MILLIE, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
MITZIE, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, spayed female
MRS. CRUMBS, 2 years, domestic konghair, orange and white, spayed female
PUFFIN, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
PUMPERNICKEL, 13 weeks, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male
RILEY, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, orange and white tabby, neutered male
ROSIE, 1 year, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
SERENITY, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
STORMY, no age, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
WILLOW, 2 years, domestic shorthair, white and orange, spayed female
Dogs
ALEXANDRIA, 2 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, unaltered female
ALFIE, 2 years, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, blonde, unaltered male
DIEGO, 7 months, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tricolor, neutered male
GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
MARS, 1 year, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
ROSIE, 6 months, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
RYDER, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, unaltered male
