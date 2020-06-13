Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 14, 2020

Gecko is a 2-year old, neutered, 95 pound pit bull mix. He doesn't like busy loud households and cats.

Courtesy Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCo.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

BILLY, 11 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray tabby, neutered male

FRIDA, 5 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico tabby, spayed female

GYPSY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male

JO, 9 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

LIBBY, 2 years, domestic shorthair, white and orange, spayed female

LOUISE, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, orange and white, spayed female

MILLIE, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MITZIE, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, spayed female

MRS. CRUMBS, 2 years, domestic konghair, orange and white, spayed female

PUFFIN, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

PUMPERNICKEL, 13 weeks, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male

RILEY, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, orange and white tabby, neutered male

ROSIE, 1 year, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

SERENITY, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

STORMY, no age, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

WILLOW, 2 years, domestic shorthair, white and orange, spayed female

Dogs

ALEXANDRIA, 2 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, unaltered female

ALFIE, 2 years, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, blonde, unaltered male

DIEGO, 7 months, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tricolor, neutered male

GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

MARS, 1 year, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

ROSIE, 6 months, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

RYDER, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd mix, black and tan, unaltered male