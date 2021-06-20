Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 20
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- AKBAR, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- ANCHOR, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- AVATAR, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and tan, neutered male
- BOLT, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- DUKE, 14 years, Persian, chocolate point, neutered male
- HARRY, 14 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- LAYLA, 12 years, domestic longhair, orange tabby, spayed female
- LUG, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- MABEL, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- NUT, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- PHOEBE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- PIPPIN, 1 year, domestic short-hair, orange tabby, neutered male
- RIVET, 11 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- SASSY, 12 years, domestic longhair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- SMUDGE, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male
- TANGIE, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray, neutered male
Dogs
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- BEALS, 4 years, Belgian Malinois, black and tan, spayed female
- BELLA, 7 months, miniature schnauzer mix, black, spayed female
- CHIPPER, 1 year 1 month, border collie mix, tricolor, neutered male
- DEXTER, 5 years, pit bull terrier mix, gray and white, neutered male
- GIDGET, 1 year 3 months, toy fox terrier, tan and white, spayed female
- GRANT, 2 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, neutered male
- HURRICANE, 1 year 3 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- IDGIE, 1 year 9 months, Anatolian shepherd mix, tan and black, spayed female
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- JUNO, 2 years, Alaskan husky, cream and black, spayed female
- MERCEDES, 10 weeks, smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, black and tan, spayed female
- SPOT, 2 years, pit bull terrier and basset hound mix, white, neutered male
- STORM, 6 months, Alaskan husky, white, neutered male
- TONTO, 2 years, Akita mix, yellow, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- APPLE BUTTER, 6 months, orange and white, unaltered female
- JELLY, 6 months, orange and white, unaltered female
- PEANUT BUTTER, 1 year, orange and white, unaltered female
- VEGEMITE, 6 months, orange and white, unaltered female
