Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 23

Marley is in need of a ride to the Summit County Animal Shelter.

Courtesy Summit County Animal Shelter

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

LEND A HAND

Darth, the cat, has not found a home and his foster dad is going away for three weeks. The animal shelter is looking for someone, without dogs, to help for three weeks only. Hopefully we’ll still find his forever home soon!

Marley, the dog, is at Boulder Humane Society and needs a ride to the Summit County Animal Shelter. To help with either animal please contact the animal shelter directly.

AVAILABLE ANIMALS