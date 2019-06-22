Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 23
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
LEND A HAND
Darth, the cat, has not found a home and his foster dad is going away for three weeks. The animal shelter is looking for someone, without dogs, to help for three weeks only. Hopefully we’ll still find his forever home soon!
Marley, the dog, is at Boulder Humane Society and needs a ride to the Summit County Animal Shelter. To help with either animal please contact the animal shelter directly.
AVAILABLE ANIMALS
|CATS
MISSY, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, tortie, spayed female
|LARRY, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male
|FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
|MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian forest cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female
|CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
|PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
|MR BISCUIT, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and black tiger, neutered male
|BINX, 10 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
|POOFY, 10 years, domestic mediumhair, gray, neutered male
|LEO, 5 years, domestic longhair, orange tabby, neutered male
|DEXTER, 5 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
|TANK, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
|TYLER, 10 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male
|BOBO, 6 years, domestic mediumhair, dil calico, spayed female
|GINGER, 10 weeks, domestic mediumhair, orange and white, spayed female
|DOGS
|LADY, 5 years, German shepherd dog, black and tan, spayed female
|ZENA, 5 years, Labrador retriever, chocolate, spayed female
|BOE, 4 years, great Dane, blue, neutered male
|DASHENKA, 1 year 2 months, pit bull terrier, tan, spayed female
|MORTIE, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male
|SPIKE, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male
|OREO, 8 years, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
|VALE, 1 year 6 months, Alaskan malamute, black and white, neutered male
|DIESEL, 11 months, pit bull terrier mix, white and gray, neutered male
|ARIES, 1 year 1 month, pointer mix, tan and white, neutered male
|TIGER, 2 years, American bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male
|NELLIE, 3 years, Chihuahua – smooth coated and dachshund mix, black and white, spayed female
|SAM, 7 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
|LOLA, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female
|KEELEY, 3 years, Australian kelpie mix, brown and white, spayed female
|CHANCE, 5 years, boxer, tan and black, neutered male
|OTHER
|FRANKIE, 1 year 6 months, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female
|PINKY, 5 years, Guinea pig, black and white, unaltered female
|KATE, 5 years, Guinea pig, black and white, unaltered female
|CHARLOTTE, 5 years, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female
