Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 23

News | June 22, 2019

Marley is in need of a ride to the Summit County Animal Shelter.
Courtesy Summit County Animal Shelter

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

LEND A HAND

Darth, the cat, has not found a home and his foster dad is going away for three weeks. The animal shelter is looking for someone, without dogs, to help for three weeks only.  Hopefully we’ll still find his forever home soon! 

Marley, the dog, is at Boulder Humane Society and needs a ride to the Summit County Animal Shelter.  To help with either animal please contact the animal shelter directly.

AVAILABLE ANIMALS

CATS
MISSY, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, tortie, spayed female
LARRY, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male
FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian forest cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female
CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MR BISCUIT, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and black tiger, neutered male
BINX, 10 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
POOFY, 10 years, domestic mediumhair, gray, neutered male
LEO, 5 years, domestic longhair, orange tabby, neutered male
DEXTER, 5 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
TANK, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
TYLER, 10 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male
BOBO, 6 years, domestic mediumhair, dil calico, spayed female
GINGER, 10 weeks, domestic mediumhair, orange and white, spayed female
DOGS
LADY, 5 years, German shepherd dog, black and tan, spayed female
ZENA, 5 years, Labrador retriever, chocolate, spayed female
BOE, 4 years, great Dane, blue, neutered male
DASHENKA, 1 year 2 months, pit bull terrier, tan, spayed female
MORTIE, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male
SPIKE, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male
OREO, 8 years, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
VALE, 1 year 6 months, Alaskan malamute, black and white, neutered male
DIESEL, 11 months, pit bull terrier mix, white and gray, neutered male
ARIES, 1 year 1 month, pointer mix, tan and white, neutered male
TIGER, 2 years, American bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male
NELLIE, 3 years, Chihuahua – smooth coated and dachshund mix, black and white, spayed female
SAM, 7 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
LOLA, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female
KEELEY, 3 years, Australian kelpie mix, brown and white, spayed female
CHANCE, 5 years, boxer, tan and black, neutered male
OTHER
FRANKIE, 1 year 6 months, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female
PINKY, 5 years, Guinea pig, black and white, unaltered female
KATE, 5 years, Guinea pig, black and white, unaltered female
CHARLOTTE, 5 years, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female

