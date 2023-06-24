Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 25
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
Asti, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
Beluga, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male
Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Claude, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
Gidget, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
Martini, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
Moo, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male
Nola, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
Shadow, 10 years, domestic longhair, gray, spayed female
Tawny, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
Dogs
April, 5 years, smooth collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female
Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar-pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
Candy, 6 months, Pembroke Welsh corgi and Australian shepherd mix, white and tan, spayed female
Cooper, 8 months, shih tzu and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, brown and white, neutered male
Handsome, 6 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, black smoke, neutered male
Jimmy, 8 years, rough collie and German shepherd dog, tan and blonde, neutered male
Kayenta, 3 years, pit bull terrier, blue, spayed female
Muffin, 3 years, Pembroke Welsh corgi and dachshund mix, brindle, spayed female
Nadira, 8 years, pit bull terrier and Australian shepherd mix, brown and white, spayed female
Nani, 4 years, great Dane mix, blue merle and tricolor, spayed female
Nova, 3 years, Australian cattle dog mix, white, spayed female
Paloma, 8 months, shih tzu and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, white and tan, spayed female
Piper, 6 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan, spayed female
Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue merle and white, neutered male
Ron, 2 years, Australian cattle dog, red ticked, neutered male
Suede, 7 months, Australian kelpie mix, brown, neutered male
Tango, 6 years, shiba inu mix, black and tan, neutered male
