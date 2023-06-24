YOUR AD HERE »

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 25

Staff report
  

Shadow is a 7-year old female longhair kitty. She was recently adopted, but returned for being antagonistic toward the other cat in the home. So, she would prefer to be your one and only.
Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

Asti, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

Beluga, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male

Cinder, 4 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Claude, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

Gidget, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

Martini, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

Moo, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and black, neutered male

Nola, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

Shadow, 10 years, domestic longhair, gray, spayed female

Tawny, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

Dogs

April, 5 years, smooth collie and Australian cattle dog mix, white and black, spayed female

Berlin, 5 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar-pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male

Candy, 6 months, Pembroke Welsh corgi and Australian shepherd mix, white and tan, spayed female

Cooper, 8 months, shih tzu and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, brown and white, neutered male

Handsome, 6 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, black smoke, neutered male

Jimmy, 8 years, rough collie and German shepherd dog, tan and blonde, neutered male

Kayenta, 3 years, pit bull terrier, blue, spayed female

Muffin, 3 years, Pembroke Welsh corgi and dachshund mix, brindle, spayed female

Nadira, 8 years, pit bull terrier and Australian shepherd mix, brown and white, spayed female

Nani, 4 years, great Dane mix, blue merle and tricolor, spayed female

Nova, 3 years, Australian cattle dog mix, white, spayed female

Paloma, 8 months, shih tzu and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, white and tan, spayed female

Piper, 6 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan, spayed female

Pistachio, 3 years, great Dane and American Staffordshire terrier mix, blue merle and white, neutered male

Ron, 2 years, Australian cattle dog, red ticked, neutered male

Suede, 7 months, Australian kelpie mix, brown, neutered male

Tango, 6 years, shiba inu mix, black and tan, neutered male

