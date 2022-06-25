Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 26
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- April, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Azalea, 1 year and 1 month, domestic shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
- Belvedere, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Charlie, 8 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Darren, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Davina, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Divinity, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Dominick, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Domino, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Griffin, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Jessie Ann, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female
- Jingles, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Lala, 1 year, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Lindy, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, calico, spayed female
- Littlebit, 1 year and 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
- Marcie, 8 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
- Mindy, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, tortie, spayed female
- Parsnip, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- Peppermint Patty, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Pretty Face, 1 year and 6 months, domestic shorthair, tortie, spayed female
- Reid, 4 years, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male
- Schroeder, 8 weeks, domestic shorthair, orang tabby, neutered male
- Skeeter, 13 weeks, domestic mediumhair, white and black, spayed female
- Smokey, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
- Snicker, 1 year, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- Sophie, 5 months, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
- Teak, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Tink, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black and white, spayed female
- Tooty, 1 year, Russian blue mix, gray, neutered male
- Tux, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Wendy, 9 weeks, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, spayed female
- Zelda, 1 year and 4 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
Dogs
- Bean, 1 year, Labrador retriever mix, tan, neutered male
- Berlin, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese Shar-Pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Boomer, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, tan and white, neutered male
- Bubba, 3 years, Great Dane mix, black and white, neutered male
- Dakota, 2 years, Rottweiler, black and tan, spayed female
- Dove, 4 years, Great Pyrenees and Akbash mix, white, spayed female
- Fauna, 3 years, Siberian husky and Rottweiler mix, brown and black, spayed female
- Freya, 6 years, black and tan coonound and Rottweiler mix, tricolor, spayed female
- Harley, 4 years, bloodhound mix, tricolor, neutered male
- Lola, 1 year and 5 months, Great Dane and bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
- Peter, 10 months, Labrador retriever and bull terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male
- Reggie, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, tan, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- Eva, 8 months, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female
- Juniper, 4 days, Guinea pig, tricolor, unknown gender
- Kale, 10 months, guinea pig, red and white, neutered male
- Mando, 9 months, Polish, white and tan, unaltered male
- Sage, 3 weeks, Guinea pig, tricolor, unknown gender
